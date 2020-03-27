Goin' Back to Cali: Meghan and Harry Settle Into the Golden State Just in Time to Shelter-in-Place

Photo : Toby Melville ( WPA Pool/Getty Images )

After months of speculation, weeks of wrapping up royal obligations, and the announcement on Wednesday that Prince Charles has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly exiting not only the British monarchy but the British Commonwealth, as well.

People reports that the couple who will, as of March 31, formerly be known as “his and her royal highness” has left Canada’s Vancouver Island, where they’ve been based since January, in favor of Meghan’s home state of California.

Now, if you, like California native and Managing Editor of The Root Genetta Adams, are asking yourself (or me), “Why are they moving to the third most [COVID]-infected state in America?”, I don’t have an answer for you. Maybe it’s because Meghan’s mommy is there (I’m damn near middle-aged and still run to my mother in a crisis—and yes, we’re weathering this one together, too). Maybe it’s the fairer weather. Maybe it’s because now that they’ve decided to forego the royal income, they need to go where the money is (and they’ve already gotten started; Meghan’s first post-royal gig, narrating the documentary Elephants for Disney+, premieres on April 3).

Whatever the reason, a source confirmed to Harper’s Bazaar that the couple and 10-month-old son Archie are now based in Los Angeles, corroborating People’s report that they are currently sheltering-in-place “in a secluded compound...and haven’t ventured out as of late.” And as for those infection rates, while the Golden State has been hard hit, they—and Los Angeles, in particular—have also taken an impressively aggressive approach in an attempt to flatten the curve.

But surely, the Sussexes must be concerned about Prince Charles, who is reported to have mild symptoms? Of course, and father and son have reportedly spoken. But with an abundance of caution and a soon-to-be-toddler, Harry likely won’t be rushing to his father’s side. (Notably, concerns over the coronavirus caused the couple to leave Archie in Canada when they returned to make their final royal appearances earlier this month.) Instead, whether in England, Canada, or now the great state of California, as they leave royal life, the Sussexes will likely be much like the rest of us: waiting it out, trying to stay healthy, and hoping for the best.