'Good Try': Serena Williams Once Again Proves to Be the MVP of BFFs, Shutting Down #Megxit Questions

Photo : Michael Bradley ( AFP via Getty Images )

If you’re in the market for a new bestie, get you one like Serena Williams, who will answer any inappropriate question about you with “you tried it.”

That’s the response received when Williams, a well-established close friend of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, beat Anastasia Potapova in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday. After Williams’ win, a reporter ill-advisedly opted to ask about #Megxit instead of the match, as reported by Page Six, which wrote:

“Williams listened calmly as she was asked her feelings on Megxit, which the reporter called ‘extraordinary and historic,’ as well as whether she had spoken to her pal since she quit the royal family.”

What does this have to do with tennis? Absolutely nothing—but shoot your shot, I guess.

“Yeah, I have absolutely no comments on anything with that,” Williams replied—“sternly,” according to Page Six—before the tennis phenom smiled and added: “But, good try. You tried. You did good.”

I’m proud to say I possess a BFF of similar character, who’d likely turn a press conference into an entirely unrelated, impromptu comic standup routine before disclosing anything about my personal life; Meghan is likely proud to have the same. Williams has long proved herself a champion on the court—and of women and worthy causes, as well. Seems she’s an ideal role model for friendship, as well.