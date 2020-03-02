Great Moments in Black Her-story: 10 Books That Celebrate the Presence, Power, and Legacies of Black Women

Screenshot: University Press of Mississippi (Amazon), Beacon Press (Amazon), Seal Press (Amazon) It's Lit! It's Lit! Where all things literary live on The Root
Black History Month may be over, but for black women (and those who love them), the party’s only half-over, because March is Women’s History Month—and
? Nestled at the intersection of blackness and womanhood, we know black women’s histories are rich and varied; we may not be ain’t I a woman anyone’s mules, but we are arguably the backbone of the United States and myriad social justice movements within it. Historically, ours were the hands that raised not only our own families but generations of America’s leadership. Now, we are one of in the country. the most powerful voting blocs
Black history is American history; similarly, black women’s history is women’s history. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a collection of new (and new-ish) books that celebrate the impact, influence, and experiences of black women in America—whether as midwives in the 20th-century South or senior advisers in a new-millennium White House. From clapping back at street harassment to declaring black girls’ lives as sacred as any other, these books center the black female experience as central to the American experience...and because we’re both in it and of it, we’re entirely here for it.
Black women have long questioned our roles in (every wave of) feminism, and in , Mikki Kendall tackles the issue head-on, addressing the myriad issues (racial, socioeconomic, etc.) facing marginalized women, but still largely ignored by the mainstream feminist movement. “Mikki’s book is a rousing call to action for today’s feminists,” says Gabrielle Union. “It should be required reading for everyone.” Hood Feminism: Notes From the Women That a Movement Forgot Screenshot: Viking (Amazon) Even within the annals of both black and women’s history, there are those who were even further pushed to the fringes. Sadiya Hartman’s seeks to remedy this, highlighting the stories of those who dared to push the margins of marginalization. As The Root’s staff writer Anne Branigin wrote when she recommended the book in December: “A recent recipient of the MacArthur ‘genius’ grant, Hartman envisions the lives of black women in Philadelphia and New York at the turn of the century with vigor and compassion, giving new life to people who were previously just after-thoughts in the historical record.” Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments: Intimate Histories of Riotous Black Girls, Troublesome Women, and Queer Radicals Screenshot: W. W. Norton & Company (Amazon) As the history of the United States is exhaustively recounted, the contributions of black women are generally ignored and overlooked. In A Black Women’s History of the United States , award-winning historians Daina Ramey Berry and Kali Nicole Gross center the stories of all types of black women, revealing that our still-growing power lies in our pragmatism, resilience, and adaptability. “The result is a starting point for exploring Black women’s history and a testament to the beauty, richness, rhythm, tragedy, heartbreak, rage, and enduring love that abounds in the spirit of Black women in communities throughout the nation,” reads a . synopsis Screenshot: Beacon Press (Amazon) Susan Rice is nothing if not remarkable; under the Clinton administration, she was one of the nation’s youngest assistant secretaries of state; in Obama’s administration, she was a senior adviser. In , Rice chronicles her rise from a black girl in the nation’s capital to become one of the chief strategists and negotiators in some of the nation’s most pressing international crises. “Intimate, sometimes humorous, but always candid, Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For Tough Love culminates with an appeal to the American public to bridge our dangerous domestic divides in order to preserve our democracy and sustain our global leadership.” Screenshot: Simon & Schuster (Amazon) Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second
Tatyana Fazlalizadeh first garnered national acclaim with her incredible street art that confronted the casual and menacing misogyny women face daily—and even made its way onto the Netflix reboot of She’s Gotta Have It, as Fazlalizadeh became the artist behind the fictional Nola Darling’s similarly themed guerilla artwork. In the recently published , Fazlalizadeh continues the conversation, pairing her beautifully rendered portraits with the stories of women who don’t feel safe on their own streets, along with real-time solutions for combatting street harassment. Stop Telling Women to Smile: Stories of Street Harassment and how We’re Taking Back Our Power Screenshot: Seal Press (Amazon) Black women know all too well the entitlement the rest of the world feels to our time, labor, culture and bodies. In jessica Care moore’s We Want Our Bodies Back: Poems (available for pre-order prior to its March 31 release), the acclaimed poet addresses life at the intersection, asking us to understand black women through the lens of the challenges they perpetually face, as reads part of : “Reflecting her transcendent electric voice, this searing poetry collection is filled with moving, original stanzas that speak to both Black women’s creative and intellectual power, and express the pain, sadness, and anger of those who suffer constant scrutiny because of their gender and race.” a synopsis Screenshot: Amistad (Amazon) Historically, black women were fundamental in the rearing of both black and white children in the American South. As a black maternal mortality crisis continues to loom in present-day America, author Jenny M. Luke’s is a useful, if poignant analysis of how black women were also instrumental in bringing generations of children into the world. Using an academic approach, Luke “moves beyond the usual racial dichotomies to expose a more complex shift in childbirth culture, revealing the changing expectations and agency of African American women in their rejection of a two-tier maternity care system and their demands to be part of an inclusive, desegregated society,” reads a synopsis. “Moreover, Luke illuminates valuable aspects of a maternity care model previously discarded in the name of progress.” Delivered by Midwives: African American Midwifery in the Twentieth-Century South Screenshot: University Press of Mississippi (Amazon) The history of African American midwives is also available to a younger audience, thanks to . A picture book that pairs Eloise Greenfield’s poetry with the art of Daniel Minter, The Women Who Caught The Babies: A Story of African American Midwives The Women Who Caught the Babies recounts the profound contributions of the black women who “caught” so many babies since our arrival in America, including the midwife who helped birth Greenfield herself. Screenshot: Alazar Press (Amazon) Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second
Where is black women’s place in history? Everywhere, as evidenced by , a comic book-style recounting of women’s history “from antiquity to the modern era,” written by Mikki Kendall (also the author of Amazons, Abolitionists, and Activists: A Graphic History of Women’s Fight for Their Rights ) and illustrator A. D’Amico. Writes N. K. Jemisin, Hugo Award-winning author of the Broken Earth trilogy: “This is a beautifully drawn, hold-no-punches, surprisingly deep dive through the history of women’s rights around the world, which will entrance kids and adults alike.” Hood Feminism Screenshot: Ten Speed Press (Amazon) In a world that all too often and sexualizes black and brown girls, minister and youth advocate Khristi Lauren Adams’ adultifies seeks to take a theological approach to the very real issues these girls face. “I often imagine how any number of the girls I meet could find themselves in one of Jesus’ parables, the stories he used to illustrate a moral or spiritual lesson. He frequently focused his parables on the neglected and unnoticed, highlighting wisdom and strength where they had previously been ignored. These girls, too, are neglected and unnoticed. They are also wise and full of incredible strength,” Parable of the Brown Girl: The Sacred Lives of Girls of Color . reads an excerpt from Adams’ introduction Screenshot: Fortress Press (Amazon)