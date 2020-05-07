Growth Opportunities: Are You a Beauty Professional? You're Invited to the 1st Brown Beauty Summit!

Photo : Shutterstock

We don’t know about you, but all this extra time spent at home has proved an excellent opportunity to play in our makeup and try out some new hairstyles—protective and...not so much. But even us armchair hair-and-makeup experts can use some professional help, and celebrity hairstylist and salon owner Yene Damtew, whose well-heeled clientele includes none other than forever first lady Michelle Obama, is here to help.

According to a release provided to The Glow Up, Damtew has conceptualized and produced The Brown Beauty Summit, “the first-ever digital summit dedicated to beauty professionals of color to provide insights, guidance and education during and post CV-19.”

Billed as “a free virtual meeting space to connect, empower and change beauty entrepreneurs,” the summit will be live Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, and is open to all beauty professionals. During the five-hour virtual conference, industry professionals and beautypreneurs such as Felicia Leatherwood (Issa Rae, Jill Scott), Tippi Shorter (Mizani Global Artistic Director), Larry Sims (Gabrielle Union, Danai Gurira), Nakia Rachon (Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland), Sir John (Beyoncé), Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks (Taraji P. Henson), Ericka Dotson (Indique Hair), AJ Crimson (Lauren London, Letoya Luckett), Tiyana Robinson (Makeup University), and more will participate in “moderated conversations on the shift in the industry, resilience as beauty experts, community and creation across the landscape.” (In fact, you can scroll through the day’s panels below...or just look at the very impressive itinerary.)

Panel Topics

The Art of Flexibility: 1 p.m. ET

Panelists: AJ Crimson, Larry Sims, Merrel Holiis and Tippi Shorter moderated by Tai Beauchamp

The Art of Resilience: 2:15 p.m. ET

Panelists: Felicia Leatherwood, Kahh Spence, Nakia Rachon and Sir John moderated by Yene Damtew

The Art of Creation: 3:15 p.m. ET

Panelists: Ericka Dotson, Marquetta Breslin, Monica Stevens and Tiyana Robinson moderated by Gabrielle Joffie

The Art of Community: 4:15 p.m. ET

Panelists: Evie Johnnson, Pekela Riley, Nicole Newland, and Ashunta Sheriff moderated by Darian Symone Harvin

Interested in upping your beauty game? You can register and find additional information on the Brown Beauty Summit website.