Happy Birthday, Kamala Harris—and Welcome to the Female Force!

Should Kamala Devi Harris be elected vice president in two weeks, she will have achieved several simultaneous “firsts,” all of which will be especially significant to wide swaths of women, women of color, immigrant families, DREAMers and more. The ballots may not yet be counted (praying for their safe return), but the California senator turns 56 today, and amid the many honors and tributes in celebration of her special day, TidalWave Comics has added the firebrand to its roster of politically-themed and biographical titles. To date, TidalWave’s ever-growing library includes more than 200 comic book biographies, including biographical profiles on Michelle Obama, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Condoleezza Rice, Hillary Clinton, Sonia Sotomayor, and more.

“TidalWave has profiled politicians for more than 11 years using the unique storytelling properties of comic books,” boasts a release provided to The Glow Up, which explains why Harris was an essential addition to its Female Force series. “We believe that it is important for readers to have inspiring role models, to learn about extraordinary individuals that have overcome challenges to make a difference in the world,” says the brand. “That was the thought process Darren G. Davis went through before creating the comic book series Female Force.”

“We wanted to showcase the strong women in today’s society that have inspired generations and shaped the culture of today,” Davis further explained. “Kids and adults alike can look up to these women as great role models. One of the coolest things about the comic books is that we found schools using them for reluctant readers.”

Listing a few of Harris’ impressive credentials, the release continued:

Kamala Devi Harris is only the second African-American and first Asian-American Senator from the state of California. A lawyer, prosecutor, and former attorney general, Harris has devoted herself to bettering the lives of her constituents while focusing on social issues that help minorities and women. Full of grit and determination, her no-nonsense approach and bi-racial heritage have made her a popular member of the Democratic party. She is now presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate.

Harris’ 22-page comic, written by Michael Frizell and illustrated by Juan Burgos, is available in both digital and print formats on multiple platforms. A special hardcover edition of the comic will also be available, w ith cover art by famed comic book artist Dave Ryan.

“As a public figure, Kamala Harris is a fascinating person,” said writer Frizell. “Her historic nomination is a natural progression of her talent as a politician. It will be fascinating to see what happens next. Love her or not, her placement on the ballot is groundbreaking.”

Happy Birthday, Kamala—and welcome to the Female Force!

Print copies of the Kamala Harris-themed issue of Female Force are available on Amazon. Digital versions are available from iTunes, Kindle, Nook, ComiXology, Kobo and wherever e-books are sold.