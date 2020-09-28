He's a Savage, Too: Rihanna to Debut Savage X Fenty Menswear in Collaboration With Christian Combs

Photo : Roy Rochlin ( Getty Images )

It seems like not that long ago that the artist formerly known as Sean “Puffy” Combs (now “Diddy”) was dancing around in his pajamas. Now his son Christian is following in those sartorial steps, joining the always fashion-forward Rihanna to launch a menswear capsule collection under her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, ramping up his involvement since modeling for the brand’s 2019 fashion show.

Advertisement

“I wanted to create menswear styles that everyone can wear,” said Rihanna in a statement obtained by Fashionista. “And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men’s, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator.”

Advertisement

Rihanna first met the 22-year-old at one of his father’s parties when he was only 11—but already bold enough to ask for the singer’s number, and she kindly obliged the young fella, reports GQ. Fast-forward 11 years and the longtime friends’ resulting collaboration is set to debut on Savage x Fenty’s virtual runway during the brand’s annual presentation on Friday, Oct 2 on Amazon Prime. While the show has always been inclusive, the inclusion of menswear, reportedly inspired by the senior Combs’ stylish legacy, will add yet another dimension to Rih’s growing array of offerings.

Per Fashionista:

The collection includes satin monogram print pajamas, woven boxers, knit boxers and trunks, perfect for lounging around at home in these socially-distant times. According to a press release, they’re inspired by Combs’s ‘90s aesthetic and “New York attitude.” And in the the Savage spirit of inclusivity, they’ll be worn by both men and women in the upcoming runway show and will then be available to purchase online immediately in sizes S to XXXL, with prices ranging from $12.92 to $69.95.

G/O Media may get a commission LG 75-Inch 8K TV Buy for $2150 from BuyDig Use the promo code ASL250

And of course, in true Combs style, there’s a smoking jacket pajama set that GQ calls “the crown jewel of the collection.”

Advertisement

“I like to wear it open, chest out,” Christian tells the magazine, also assuring us, “it’s okay to wear outside the house, too!” And yes, it reportedly got his pops’ stamp of approval, as well. “He really loved the robe, so that’s when I knew we were really on to something,” Christian added...which of course, just brought this memorable moment to mind:

Gif : GIPHY

Advertisement

Both GQ and Fashionista have sneak peeks of Combs in the collection (our personal favorite is a shot of the influencer in printed satin boxers, matching bandanna, and...Timbs). But to see the collection in action, tune in to the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 on Friday. A fishnet-clad Rihanna gave us a tease over the weekend, and along with the likes of Miguel, Lizzo, and some syncopated sensuality, it looks like Rih’s one-time mullet has been remixed!

“Who ready?!!?,” the brand’s IG page asks. “We’re Xactly one week away from the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 2! Start plannin’ those watch parties, subscribe to @amazonprimevideo (if ya haven’t already), stock up on all ya snacks - whatever you gotta do to prepare now! #SAVAGENOTSORRY”