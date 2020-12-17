How Many Prints Does It Take to Slay Like the Queen Bee? The PrettyLittleThing x Lil’ Kim Collab Might Hold the Answer

Photo : PrettyLittle Thing

If there was ever a collection that made me want to hop in my whip and head to the nearest club or poppin’ post-pandemic function simply to stunt in my ‘fit, it’s this latest one from Lil’ Kim and PrettyLittleThing.



The line features a myriad of sexy ensembles ranging from red, baby pink and brown snakeskin print pieces to the more simplified albeit still sultry black vinyl, mesh and sparkly ‘fits. (But really, if it’s black vinyl and sparkly, can it really be considered simple? Probably not.) More on the collection via PLT:

Legendary rapper and undisputed Queen of the 90’s hip hop scene, Lil Kim, just dropped the ultimate collection of clothing as fierce as her rhymes. With a signature sound and style that undoubtedly transformed the rap scene, our girl Lil Kim paved the way for the female rappers of today. This Brooklyn babe has released a collection of next level party looks that are bold, badass and unapologetically out-there. Unleash your animal instinct through print, serve them nothing but body in curve clinging ‘fits and continue her love affair with faux fur with statement outerwear pieces. This category is iconic doll, so look no further and get adding to your basket.

OK , OK , but before you do that—let’s take a look at a few of my personal favorite lewks to help guide you in your decision-making. First up, the Red Snake High Neck Crop Top and matching Maxi Skirt.

Photo : PrettyLittle Thing

Now this look is fierce, with a capital F. Kimberly is serving nothing but body (ody-ody, if I may add) and face. But the key things here for me are the slight shoulder pads in the crop top and hella deep thigh slit in the maxi skirt. Between you and me, I live for a good thigh meat moment and this is absolutely giving it. Of course, you have to buy both top and the skirt separately because hardly anyone’s giving you a full ‘fit for one price anymore. Tuh, the nerve.

Moving onto this lil’ baby pink beauty, the Baby Pink Snake Mesh Jumpsuit.

Photo : PrettyLittle Thing

Now I’ve always wanted to be the type of woman who could pull out a jumpsuit for almost any occasion (issa whole outfit in one,who doesn’t love that?) But while this baby pink piece definitely gives me “out and about—but make it fast fashion,” I’m not too sure I could pull this off at a more upscale event. I love to be proven wrong though, so maybe, just maybe I’ll test the waters for myself and report back my findings once the ‘Rona lets up. Actually on second thought, I probably won’t be trying to go to anybody’s event any time soon thanks to PPSDD (that’s post-pandemic-social-distancing-disorder) so I’ma let y’all have it.

Last but not least, enter the Black Diamante Mesh Bodycon Dress, complete with a matching mask.

Photo : PrettyLittle Thing

I’m not gon’ lie to you, this ‘fit is hella bomb. The sparkles, the diamante, the mask—so apropos. Now, I’m not sure what kind of protection that mask is going to give with it being you know, mesh and all, but hey! It’s doing what it set out to do and that is give a whole bedazzled lewk that barely leaves anything to the imagination but will look sexy AF on the ‘Gram. It’s also arguably the most Queen Bee outfit of the entire collection so I’d say overall, it works.



To view the entire collection, head on over to prettylittlething.us.