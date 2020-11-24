'I Thought I Was Going to Need a Cane': Ciara Says Her Last Pregnancy Wasn’t as Glamorous as It Looked

Ciara attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones on February 09, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

From the outside, singer-entrepreneur Ciara’s latest pregnancy looked aspirational: She teetered through a pre-pandemic awards season in couture gowns, cradling her growing belly for photo ops. And as the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus changed all of our lives, the Wilsons seemed to take it in stride, sharing stories of Russell waiting in the car while Ciara attended prenatal visits alone (h/t ET Online). The expectant mother even dropped it low for a twerk in the music video for “Rooted,” shot two days before she delivered Win Harrison Wilson on July 23.

But as the singer-entrepreneur revealed to the press room during the 2020 American Music Awards, her last pregnancy wasn’t as easy as it looked (h/t E! News). Coincidentally, the event marked the anniversary of the discovery of her third pregnancy, which was revealed after she returned home from hosting the show last year. Now, she shares it was the “slowest” pregnancy of the three—and apparently, the most painful.

“My body was so achy, I thought I was going to need a cane at the end of my pregnancy, to be honest,” Ciara told the outlet. “I was penguin-walking throughout the house at the end, but the creativity helped me get through it all and it was a blessing to be able to go to.”

To distract her from the difficulties, Ciara, with help from husband Russ, turned her attention to paying it forward. The couple was among a cadre of celebrities who donated to COVID-related causes this year, and last month, launched the Why Not You Academy, a public charter school they say will be “the first of many.” Adding to their philanthropic efforts were creative ventures; the duo launched a lifestyle brand, House of LR&C (which stands for “Love, Respect & Care”), and last week debuted the R&C fragrance duo, which we’ve yet to sample, but we’re guessing smells like money.

“From a creative perspective, you feel like you have no choice but to be creative because you are in the same four walls every day,” Ciara told the press room on Sunday night. “We were really trying to find ways to impact and give back and it has been a blessing to be able to give back during a time like this when so much is being taken away,” she added. “This pregnant lady needed something to help the mind get through it.”

Frankly, we don’t think anyone would have batted an eyelash if Ciara had just laid up most of this year—hell, we wanted to, and have no adorable offspring to show for it. Nevertheless, her disclosure does give far more context to the adorable Instagram video posted in June of the Wilsons with their then-newborn latest addition (h/t Harper’s Bazaar).

“We’re going to have more of these little things,” said Russell.



“Okay, sit down,” Ciara replied. “I’m gonna stop the video right now.”