In Her Shoes: Please Stop What You're Doing and Look at Serena and Olympia's Adorable New Campaign

Screenshot : Stuart Weitzman

If you’re anything like us, this is the time of day—and the time of the week (OK, year)—when your energy and mood may be flagging a bit, meaning you’re desperately in need of a pick-me-up. Allow us to help, by directing your attention to the utterly adorable new Stuart Weitzman campaign starring Serena Williams and three-year-old daughter/rising style star, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Screenshot : Stuart Weitzman

Wearing matching outfits (and grins), the tennis phenom and her self-described “mini-Serena” play, pose and give us mother-daughter perfection in their first-ever fashion campaign together, appropriately titled Footsteps to Follow. The full spot, a promotion for the luxury footwear brand’s spring 2021 collection, is available to view on Stuart Weitzman’s homepage (including a darling behind-the-scenes peek), but the brand graciously treated the public to a few teasers on Tuesday via social media.

Advertisement

The brand also gave an exclusive to E! Online, explaining that the shoe collection was created with “high-fashion” and “high-function” in mind.

“I created this collection with an intentional, artful approach to design, engineering and craftsmanship,” said Global Head of Design Edmundo Castillo in a statement shared with E! News. “The styles offer a renewed and emboldened sense of functionality and fashion to elevate the casual elegance of the modern woman.”

Of course, this isn’t Serena’s first time repping Stuart Weitzman; she was announced as a brand ambassador in May 2020. But ever the modern mom, she now brings an obviously camera-friendly (and affectionate!) Olympia along for the ride as she talks about the joys of motherhood and the responsibility of raising another modern woman. “I don’t know if I hope Olympia follows in my footsteps,” she says in the campaign video—and obviously, Serena’s shoes are pretty big ones to fill. “I want her to do whatever she wants to do, and what’s best for her.”

Advertisement

That sounds like parenting advice worth following.