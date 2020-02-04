In Logo's LGBTQ State of the Union, Billy Porter Delivers the Truth the World Will Never Hear From Trump

Tonight, Donald Trump will face the nation and do what he does best: lie, exaggerate, and self-aggrandize...with the added boost of an almost sure acquittal by his sycophant Republican Senate. It’s pretty much guaranteed to be a shitshow, so if you’re planning to watch, buckle up, Buttercup.

But if like me, you haven’t got time for the pain any more fake news, the good folks at Logo TV presented an alternative this afternoon, delivered by none other than our favorite fashion icon and second black president, Pose’s Billy Porter.

“Our nation is facing one of the biggest crises of my lifetime. But this year, you and I have the chance to course-correct,” says Porter in the LGBTQ State of the Union. “So far, our nation has survived the first term of Donald Trump, but who’s to say what another term would do to this country, to democracy, and truly, to the entire world?” he asks.

In Porter’s approximately seven-and-a-half-minute address, he effectively calls out Trump for the messy and disingenuous bitch he is, with receipts on exactly how disastrous this presidency has been—not only for the still-persecuted LGBTQ+ community but all marginalized communities in America and abroad.

“I know it sounds dramatic,” he says. “but if now is not the time for drama, Child, what is?”

The remedy? To exercise our rights, revel in our resilience, and remember the power we hold at the ballot box. Because as a wise black woman once sang: “[we] will survive.”

And as Billy Porter reminds us, even in the face of the Orange Menace, “The category is: Living our best lives.”