In the Aftermath of Black Women's Equal Pay Day, Let's Consider How Our Votes Impact Our Paychecks

Black women are well known as the backbone of our democracy—and, as of this week, a Black (and Asian) woman could well be on her way to making history as our country’s next vice president. As one of the most active voting blocs in America (h/t Center for American Progress), Black women are already well aware of our political influence, but as we consider what issues we’d like our chosen candidates to focus on amid the unprecedented intersection of a pandemic and protests for racial justice, establishing pay equity needs to be among the highest priorities.

“Existing gender and racial inequities intersect to make Black women especially vulnerable to COVID, meaning pay equity is literally a life or death issue,” said In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda President and CEO Marcela Howell on August 13, Black Women’s Equal Pay Day. “In November, Black women must send a strong message to candidates up and down the ballot that, in order to count on our support and our votes, they must take action to pay all women and all people of color what we earn.”



In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda is a national Reproductive Justice organization focused on supporting and elevating the voices of Black women, femmes, queer, trans, and gender non-conforming people and youth in the ongoing fight to secure reproductive justice. On Friday at 7 pm ET on Facebook Live, Howell will be hosting and moderating “I Am a Voter: Voter Suppression and Black Women,” a live panel on voter suppression and voting rights, featuring Founder of Fair Fight Action Stacey Abrams and La’Tasha D. Mayes, executive director New Voices for Reproductive Justice.

A release provided to The Glow Up specifically addresses what’s at stake in this election, and how those stakes have been exponentially raised by the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to rage throughout the country with little to no federal response.

In the wake of so much obstruction and corruption, it’s easy to feel powerless in protecting both our communities and our votes. But as Howell urges, our commitment to casting our ballots is the greatest fear of Trump and his enablers, and the greatest overwhelming power we can wield in response.

“If our votes didn’t matter, bad actors in state and federal government wouldn’t be working so hard to suppress them,” she said. “With only three months left before election day, it is more urgent than ever that we work to expand voter access and strengthen voting rights so that we can use the power of our voices and our votes to address the economic inequities causing additional suffering— starting with closing the wage gap.”

