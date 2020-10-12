It's All Over but the Humping: Cardi B's Birthday Included an Offset Reunion, a Reebok Launch and a Regrettable Lack of Masks

Photo : Gregg DeGuire ( Getty Images )

Cardi and Offset, y’all won—we’re once again reporting on your shenanigans, despite your supposedly impending divorce. (What can we say? It’s the 70th month of this pandemic, and we are starved for entertainment and excitement.) Depending on who you ask, Cardi turned 28 on Sunday (or “About 28,” if you’re asking shady-ass Google), and never one to miss a good party or waste a WAP, she turned all the way up—with help from her maybe-ex.

If you’re wondering what compelled this outpouring of public affection, it likely wasn’t Offset’s co-parenting skills (though we’re sure he’s an involved dad—and Cardi has defended him as such). His wife may have filed for divorce less than a month ago on September 15, Hollywood Life reported that “Offset also gifted Cardi a Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV worth a cool $330K, as they partied until sunrise. In the social media snaps, she could be seen inspecting the new car, which had a beige leather interior and a luxe car seat for Kulture built into the back seat. The adorable car seat even had her name printed on the leather!”

If this tactic sounds familiar, it might be because Offset also lavished Cardi with expensive gifts during their brief breakup following his infidelity in 2018. That seemed to help mend the rift—which might explain why the online magazine also reports the couple was also spotted kissing during Cardi’s birthday party in Las Vegas on Saturday night, despite Cardi’s filing stating “there are no prospects for a reconciliation,” and the star subsequently saying she has has “shed not one tear” since deciding to end her three-year marriage.

That may be true (and who doesn’t love a reliably good birthday hookup?), and as recently as last week, Cardi was referring to herself as “Single, bad and rich,” on social media, adding, “I do the controlling.” But following the party, Offset nevertheless posted a throwback picture to Instagram featuring the birthday girl and himself, captioning it:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep fucking balling I’m lucky.

OK, so maybe Cardi’s relationship with Offset is a little more “on” than previously reported—or maybe it’s just an extremely amicable and affectionate separation. But you know who we really would’ve like to see separated? Cardi’s bevy of birthday guests at her Las Vegas fête, who were so closely packed and unmasked that we considered signing up for a bleach injection just looking at it (seriously, though: don’t ever do that). In fact, the Grammy-winner—who spared no expense to make her “WAP” set a safe one—posted pics of the party herself, including a shot where she lay face down on the ground (eww) in a gold-and-white Lena Berisha gown befitting Wonder Woman, surrounded by a largely unmasked and gleeful crowd.

“Happy birthday and whatever but what about the pandemic?” one commenter asked, while another noted, “so celebrities don’t think social distancing applies to them too? got it.” Yet another plainly called out the pure recklessness of the revelry, saying: “bruh thats so irresponsible yall forget we are in a worldwide pandemic.”

Only a few days of self-isolating will tell, but aside from admittedly still being drunk the next morning, Cardi was no worse for wear at the afterparty, when she showed off her bikini-clad body and a coordinating tri-toned “Sunrise” Birkin bag—not to be confused with the baby blue one she was reportedly gifted by Kylie Jenner, who made a cameo in the “WAP” video and seemingly also attended this weekend’s celebrations along with Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Floyd Mayweather, Meek Mill, and The Weeknd, according to Page Six.

“Look at this Birkin. Thank you, Kylie Jenner!” Cardi shared on an Instagram Story, the outlet reports. “Bing Bylie! She goes by King Kylie, but you know we’ve gotta B, B, B. Powder blue. I know I’ve got a bathing suit that can match this s—t.” Cardi reportedly also received a mint green Hermès Kelly bag from her collaborators at Fashion Nova.

From the looks of it, it was a long weekend...but the party continues tomorrow, as Cardi releases her first Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on Tuesday, November 13. She made the announcement on her birthday and even dropped limited pairs for loyal fans that evening—which instantly sold out in 18 hours.

Per a release provided to The Glow Up: “the new Club C Cardi sneaker was designed to be unapologetically in your face, whether you like it or not. Taking cues from her recent iconic fashion moments, Cardi was inspired by bold, transparent design, taking the simplicity of the infamous Club C silhouette to the next level.”

Bold and transparent? Sounds about Cardi—and frankly, we don’t know how she does it (and can’t always keep up). But should you attempt keeping up with the Cardi-nanigans, do us all a favor, please, and mask up?