It's Mother Earth's Day, Treat Yourself to Some Clean, Green, Black-Owned Beauty

Image : Anna Ok ( Shutterstock )

Happy Earth Day, y’all! It is on this sunny (well, sunny in Brooklyn, at least) day that we honor our mother—by going to plant a tree, frolic in a park, that sort of thing. However, if you’re not trying to do those things, there are still ways to support the environment—and a few Black-owned businesses to boot.

Sustainable beauty is on the rise, and every new company offering vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free products is a step in the right direction. Early on, it was hard for Black and other women of color to find sustainable beauty products that fit their needs—and it still is. However, there are small brands and businesses that are working to create green products geared towards Black women that actually work and won’t break the bank.

Some brands focus on skincare, finding formulas that will give you an ever-present glow while treating the planet responsibly. These products are usually made in small batches, handcrafted and cruelty-free—which is a major undertaking in the beauty industry. Then, there are beauty and makeup brands that are changing their formulas to incorporate all vegan ingredients so your skin can get the plant-based treatment, too.

But in my mind, the best type of green beauty out there is the haircare! More and more brands are creating haircare products specifically for curly, kinky and wavy textures that are sustainable and cruelty-free—meaning less and less toxins are going into your precious hair but it’s still holding in all that good moisture.

So grab your wallet, reusable bag and (safely) head out to support these green businesses this Earth Day.