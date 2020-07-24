It's Not Too Late! BIPOC Designers Encouraged to Apply for Awards From the ICON 360 Fund

Photo : Harlem’s Fashion Row

There is $1 million in award money currently available to 20 talented designers of color right now—but you can’t win if you don’t apply. On Friday, Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) announced it is re-opening its applications for Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) designers interested in applying for the ICON 360 Fund, a $1 million dollar donation made by CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America)/VOGUE’s Common Thread. Specifically intended to help sustain designers who have pivoted their business due to the pandemic, Harlem’s Fashion Row has donated $40,000 to designers seeking relief for their business since the fund launched in May and was further enriched by Common Thread in early June.

Brandice Daniel, founder of ICON 360 and Harlem’s Fashion Row will be distributing 20 awards to deserving applicants, with the help of the Icon 360 Board, which includes: fashion icon Audrey Smaltz; Executive Brand Strategist Sybil Amuti; founder of UFCG Umindi Francis; Global Creative Emil Wilbekin; Cosmopolitan magazine Beauty Director Julee Wilson; Co-Owner of Liberty Fairs and Founder of ENVSN Festival Sharifa Murdock; Chief Administrative & Financial Officer at CFDA CaSandra Diggs, and Vogue magazine Fashion News Director Chioma Nnadi.

As HFR reported in a release sent to The Glow Up, the committee will select 12 applicants to receive $5,000 awards; 5 applicants to receive $25,000 awards; 5 applicants to receive $50,000 awards, and 5 applicants to receive $100,000 awards. The winners will be announced during New York Fashion Week in September.

Obviously, this kind of financial help could be a much-needed boost for any emerging designer, but first, you have to apply. You can do so—and find out more about ICON360 and Harlem’s Fashion Row—on their website.