Ivy Park Is at It Again: Drip 2.2 Will Serve a Darker Mood With 'The Black Pack'

Didn’t get your hands on anything from Adidas x Ivy Park’s instantly sold out Drip 2 last month? Or maybe it was a bit too bright for your fall/winter mood? Say no more, Fam, Beyoncé’s beloved athleisure brand is dropping yet another drip next week, this time in a ‘black and nesa” colorway—or as Queen Bey has dubbed it, “Drip 2: Black Pack.”



Per Teen Vogue, “The designs for Drip 2.2 are similar to the last two drops; biker shorts, [ sp orts] bras, a jumpsuit, sweats, fanny packs, and more. The only thing that’s really changed is the colors.” To be fair, just a glance at the new offerings Beyoncé modeled in a series of new promos on the ‘gram indicate there are, in fact, several new seasonally-appropriate silhouettes thrown into the mix, giving us all-black-everything devotees *raises hand* some new shapes in a familiar shade during these increasingly shorter and darker days.



Hope you Ivy Park fans are limbering up as we speak, because The Black Pack is due to make its debut over three consecutive days—online November 17, globally online November 18, and in stores November 19. If the demand on Drip 2 was any indication, the pre-holiday rush on Drip 2.2 will make Black Friday look like a Sunday service—and trust, the Hive is already buzzing.