'Know That You Are Loved and Love': Amid Her Divorce Announcement, Lizzo Sent Cardi B a Congratulatory Bouquet

Lizzo attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards on February 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif.; Cardi B on January 31, 2020, in Miami, Fla. Photo : Paras Griffin ( Getty Images ) , Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Fun fact: As I write this, Girlfriends is streaming in the background, making this entertainment tidbit particularly poignant (and no doubt putting the theme song on a loop in your brain, as it’s now in mine). According to People, Cardi B is getting some timely support from at least one of her girlfriends following the Tuesday announcement of her pending divorce from her husband, Offset. Specifically, Cardi received a big bouquet of flowers from fellow entertainer Lizzo, prompting the “Bodak Yellow” rapper to express her gratitude via Instagram.



“Isn’t Lizzo like the nicest person in the world? Look what she sent me!” she said in a video as she showed off a gorgeous bouquet and note from the “Cuz I Love You” singer. “She is just a beautiful-ass person. I just love her so much. These are so pretty!”

No, the note didn’t ask “Why men great ‘til they gotta be great?” nor did Lizzo sign the note, “Cuz I love you.” In fact, the note specifically congratulated Cardi “on all [her] success this summer,” no doubt referencing the runaway success of the single and video for “WAP”—in which Cardi recently revealed she’d hoped to feature the “Juice” rapper/singer. But no doubt the gesture made Cardi feel “good as hell” amid what has seemingly been a protracted and often very public deterioration of her three-year marriage—which is not to say that the split is contentious.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Cardi requested her divorce docs be amended, as initial reports indicated she requested legal custody and primary physical custody of the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Kulture, which may have conveyed more hostility than the raptress initially intended.

Sources connected to Cardi and with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Cardi did not know the lawyer was positioning her case this way. We’re told she wants Offset to have joint custody of Kulture and is determined to have an amicable, co-parenting situation. Our sources say Cardi is in touch with her lawyer and the document will be amended to reflect her wishes. Her divorce petition also says she wants child support. Our sources say she does not want any support from Offset ... in the financial department, she’s the Bank of Cardi.

Neither artist has commented publicly on the pending divorce yet, sticking to promotional posts on their respective social media (and sparing us much of the drama that accompanied their first split in late 2018. In fact, As of yesterday Offset had yet to respond to the divorce filing, simply posting “the grind don’t stop” on Instagram. (But, real talk: Isn’t that how we got here in the first place?)