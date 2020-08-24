The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Lauryn Hill Performs 20-Minute Set in Louis Vuitton's Latest Ad

J'na Jefferson
Illustration for article titled Lauryn Hill Performs 20-Minute Set in Louis Vuittons Latest Ad
Screenshot: YouTube

Lauryn Hill performed a special 20-minute set in her home state of New Jersey, which will serve as the backdrop for Louis Vuitton’s 2021 Men’s Spring/Summer Fashion Show in Shanghai.

“Ms. Lauryn Hill is, to me, forever a muse,” Louis Vuitton Men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh said in a statement accompanying the video, which was released on Saturday.

The black-and-white film was directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman, and filmed at MLH Studios on July 31. The set finds the legendary musician accompanied by a live (masked) band and a host of young models wearing items from the luxury brand while holding stuffed animals, which is likely a nod to Virgil Abloh’s use of the toys in his Paris Fashion Week presentation earlier this month. During some scenes, Hill is walking through the woods as her singing is heard.

L Boogie runs through her songs “Guarding the Gates” from Queen + Slim, “Everything is Everything,” “Lost Ones,” “Ex-Factor,” “Black Rage,” and “Doo Wop (That Thing).” She’s wearing a black-and-white checkered top and large, interlocking earrings.

Hill has been keeping busy musically in 2020 despite all that’s going on in the world. Her collaboration with Teyana Taylor, “We Got Love,” was featured on the Harlem native’s third studio album The Album. Her vocal performance of “Killing Me Softly” is also used as a sample on Mariah Carey’s previously unreleased track “Save The Day.” The track will appear on Carey’s The Rarities, an album of unreleased songs dropping in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of her descent on the music industry.

Take a look at Hill’s set below.

J'na Jefferson

Pronounced "Jay-nuh."

