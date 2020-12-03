Love Looks Better: Alicia Keys' Soulcare Goes Live

Photo : James Bailey

Another week, another celeb-fueled beauty line makes its way to the masses, just in time for holiday gift-giving and this time via Grammy-winning natural skincare guru Alicia Keys. Following hot on the heels of the drop of Pharrell Williams’ Humanrace and teasers for JLo’s upcoming line, Keys Soulcare First Ritual launched today, December 3 via its own website and online at Ulta.

Advertisement

To be fair, Keys actually teased her move into the beauty and wellness space months ago; it was August when she announced a new partnership with e.l.f. Beauty (“every eye, lip, face, and paw”), soon after launching Soulcare as a wellness destination. Details on the new lifestyle beauty brand’s first drop of products, the “First Ritual,” were provided to The Glow Up via a press release:

Today, Keys Soulcare, Alicia Keys’ new lifestyle beauty brand, unveils the First Ritual, featuring the Sage + Oat Milk Candle, Skin Transformation Cream and Obsidian Facial Roller. Through the combination of content and product offerings, the brand aims to bring new meaning to beauty and help others develop their own daily self care and self love rituals - grounding practices that connect us to ourselves in new ways. Each product in the line of clean, cruelty-free, dermatologist-developed offerings includes a unique affirmation to honor ritual in our daily life and practice intention in every action.

Advertisement

Photo : Keys Soulcare

Each product in the first “ritual” is accompanied by an affirmation (presumably penned by Keys herself) and is described as follows:

Sage + Oat Milk Candle ($38) Affirmation: I shine at full wattage Description: Our signature candle is an invitation to relax, press reset, and come back to center. The sage exudes a smoky, calming warmth while oat milk soothes the mind and body with its sweet, nutty fragrance. Skin Transformation Cream ($30) Affirmation: I welcome all circumstances as catalysts for change. Description: Developed in partnership with a board-certified dermatologist, this potent yet gentle, clean formula, hydrates and nourishes for plumped and radiant skin. Bakuchiol, malachite (known as the stone of transformation), ceramides and hyaluronic acid help to renew skin. Obsidian Facial Roller ($25) Affirmation: I am strong, capable and unstoppable. Description: Treat yourself to a gentle stimulating massage with our Obsidian Roller. Obsidian stone is a volcanic glass created from quickly cooled lava. The roller will feel cool to the touch helping skin feel revitalized while improving skin tone and texture. For an enhanced experience, use with the Transformation Cream to help absorb easily into skin.

Per the brand, the product line was developed “based on Alicia’s own skincare experiences and desire for truly efficacious formulas and soul-nourishing rituals,” in partnership with Austin, Texas-based, Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder, who also co-founded e.l.f. Beauty’s W3LL PEOPLE brand. Ranging in price from $25- $38, the first three-piece ritual is the precursor to a full collection launch which will include skincare, body care, haircare and more when it launches in early 2021.