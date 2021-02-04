Love the One You're With: 8 Black-Owned Services Nurturing Self-Love

Photo : fizkes ( Shutterstock )

Self-love and care aren’t just about slapping on a face mask and getting in the bath anymore (but don’t get it twisted, they absolutely fall under that umbrella). Given how incredibly rocky 2020 was and the not-so-steady start this year has been, it’s hard to even fathom actively carving out time for just ourselves to be present and take care of our mind and body.



We’re already celebrating Black History Month, but as we get closer to Valentine’s Day, our annual celebration of love, we’ve got to remember to love ourselves just as much, if not more than anyone else. Even alone, we can and should nurture practices that help create as many moments of joy and self-love as possible. To that end, there are tons of beautiful products created and curated by Black-owned businesses that are geared towards self-care—but sometimes just having the thing isn’t enough. Since we’re currently stuck inside all the time, it can be hard to find experiences that will nurture not just our bodies, but our minds, as well. While virtual events are happening daily, here are some that focus on the idea of creating moments for yourself, while also connecting you to others.