Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Subscribe
Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
VideoEntertainment

Madam C.J. Walker, the Activist: A'Lelia Bundles Shares a Little-Told Story of Her Great-Great-Grandmother

Felice León
Filed to:Madam C.J. Walker
Madam C.J. WalkerA'lelia BundlesSelf Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. WalkerSelf Made Netflix
67
Save

It’s fairly well known that Madam C.J. Walker was the nation’s first female millionaire, but did you know she was also an activist?

A’Lelia Bundles is a journalist, author and the great-great-granddaughter of Madam C.J. Walker. In 2001, she wrote On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker. This seminal biography preserves the legacy of a history-making black woman and is the basis of Netflix’s four-part series, Self Made.

Advertisement

Bundles says that while her great-great-grandmother was an entrepreneur, philanthropist and patron of the arts, most people might not know that Madam C.J. Walker was a political activist. “Holding a convention in 1917 [two years before cosmetics magnate Mary Kay was born], and giving prizes—not just to the women who sold the most products, but to those who contributed the most to charity.” The author continued, “And then at the end of the convention sending a telegram to President Woodrow Wilson urging him to support, legislation to make lynching a federal crime.”

See the entire video above.

Self Made premieres March 20 on Netflix.

Felice León

Afro-Cuban woman that was born and branded in New York. When León isn't actually creating cool videos, she's thinking of cool videos that she can create.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Your Racism Is Showing: Coronavirus and the Racist History of Pandemics

Can Someone Unzip Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Leather Face Mask So He Can Tell Trump That Governors Aren’t His Enemy?

Coronavirus Has Exposed America's Sickness of Selfishness

Self-Made and Self-Heard: The Music in the Madam C.J. Walker-Inspired Series Is Entirely by Black Women

Latest on The Glow Up

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement