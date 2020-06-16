The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Philanthropy

Masterclass With 'Mother': Pat McGrath's 1st-Ever Tutorial Benefits the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

Maiysha Kai
Makeup artist Pat McGrath.
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images for Barneys New York)

The mogul known as “Mother” has the smoke—the “Divine Smoke,” that is—and for one night only, she’s sharing it on behalf of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Pat McGrath, one of the most gifted visionaries in the beauty industry is making a rare public appearance to teach a “Divine Smoke” masterclass on Tuesday, June 16, at 5 p.m. ET (yes, that’s tonight)—and the self-made billionaire is charging a mere $10.

Per the Pat McGrath Labs website:

Mother’s hosting her first-ever McGrath Masterclass and you’re invited! To kick things off, this exclusive session will be dedicated to GOSSIP, GLAMOUROUS GIVEAWAYS & GIVING BACK. Discover how to CREATE THE ULTIMATE SMOKEY EYE—aka THE DIVINE SMOKE EYE—with the MOTHERSHIP Divine Rose Palettes, and get ready because she & her surprise guests will spill some MAJOR TEA.

Space in the masterclass is limited, so aficionados are encouraged to sign up now to secure a spot. And because pretty is as pretty does, McGrath Labs is matching 100 percent of the proceeds from every ticket sold for a collective donation to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund “in support of its mission to achieve racial justice, equality, and an inclusive society,” reads the site.

But while the masterclass may be a bargain, we suggest you leave room in your budget for McGrath’s newly released Divine Rose II palette ($125). No doubt after seeing it in action, it’ll be a must-have.

Maiysha Kai

Maiysha Kai is Managing Editor of The Glow Up, an avid eyeshadow enthusiast and always her own muse. Minneapolis born, Chicago bred, New York built. Nuance is her superpower.

