The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Black Excellence

Meet Magnolia, Gerber's New Spokesbaby

Ishena Robinson
Filed to:magnolia earl
magnolia earlgerbergerber babygerber photo contestgerber spokesbabyblack girl magiccute black babiesblack babies
2.5K
6
1
Magnolia Earl
Magnolia Earl
Photo: PRNewsfoto/Gerber

Magnolia Earl has a lot to celebrate: she is the winner of Gerber’s 2020 Photo Search contest and also turns one-year-old today.

Advertisement

We’re not surprised that the baby food brand was won over by this cherubic cutie pie’s adorably gummy smile and fabulous head wrap game.

Magnolia was chosen out of 327,000 entrants, Gerber announced in a press release Friday, saying she “captured the hearts of the judging panel with her joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze.”

Advertisement

She is the first adopted baby to win the photo contest, which is in its tenth year and was inspired by the company’s iconic logo.

“At a time when we are yearning for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that bring us together: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes way beyond biology,” said Gerber.

You can expect to see Magnolia featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns over the next year—something beautiful to look forward to as we struggle through the dumpster fire that 2020 seems determined to be.

Magnolia’s family was also awarded $25,000 cash and other prizes for her winning picture.

Ishena Robinson

Writer, speaker, finesser, and a fly dresser. Jamaican currently chilling in Chicago.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Pennsylvania County Declares Racism a Public Health Crisis

After 74 Days of Nothing, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Needed Just 36 Hours to Find 'Probable Cause for Felony Murder' in the Death of Ahmaud Arbery

26-Year-Old Black Woman Dies Giving Birth After She Was Neglected by Doctors for Weeks, Family Says

In His Own Words: Unpublished Jerry Krause Memoir Reveals He Might Not Be The Villain We Thought He Was