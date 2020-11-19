Meg Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova Debut Is a 'Wild Western Moto Speed Chase'—With Some Wild Ass Patterns

Photo : Fashion Nova

Classy, bougie, ratchet (yeah). Sassy, moody, nasty. Megan Thee Stallion is a lot of things—as is her debut collection for Fashion Nova, which debuted on Wednesday. Ahead of the release, Meg boasted that the line would have “better representation” than most, specifically pointing out the size-inclusivity of her collection “of premium denim, luxe corset bodysuits and tops with matching pants, jaw-dropping dresses and plush outerwear,” created with “the real body” in mind.

“Everybody is not just a cookie-cutter size, so I just want to make sure that starting with this collab we have better representation with just women in general,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s not just about the model body. It’s about the real body, so this collection definitely caters to women with curves...just the girls with the little representation; that’s what my collection really caters to.”

Well, curves are definitely catered to in Meg’s collection, but the accessibility of the styles is iffy—and all over the place. Fashion Nova X Megan Thee Stallion is a cornucopia of Western saloon-inspired patchworked and laced denim, mesh and chiffon paired with “mesmerizing animal prints that parade along the entire collection,” according to a release. The 106-piece assortment boasts that it “will make customers feel like they are on a wild Western moto speed chase with a full assortment of statement styles and fits”—and with cowboy hats aggressively accessorizing an array of corseted, garter-detailed, cropped, strategically cut-out, laced and shredded styles, I guess...but is this really the “Savage” style the season demands?

“Designing this line with Fashion Nova has been a labor of love,” said Megan Thee Stallion. “Not only am I able to bring my signature look to all the hotties out there, but I was able to create sexy and beautiful clothing that fit bodies of all shapes, sizes, and heights.”

I consider myself a full-fledged fan of Thee Stallion, but realizing that I am neither the collection nor Fashion Nova’s target demo (nor do I find the majority of this assortment at all accessible to my very real body of curves), I consulted with a few of the younger women of The Root’s staff via Slack. Asking for their impressions of the collection, I received the following responses:

Entertainment Writer Tonja Stidhum: Wheels spinning but I’m coming up with Hee-Haw Haute Couture...

Shanelle (referencing a pair of zebra flared jeans with a confusing cut-out top): I don’t know whether I wanna go to a rodeo or an African safari with this fit. I guess that means it’s....versatile?

Staff Writer Anne Branigin (enters the chat, referencing the same top, seen on the top model below in another variation): I’m just trying to understand the shape of this top and why...it’s like a spatchcocked ho top—which is pretty incredible!

Photo : Fashion Nova

Me: What in the wild, wild Pussy Wagon is this collection, though? Where does she think we’re going?

Tonja: To Twitter fleets to post thirst traps, I’m assuming...did you see the ass cutout pants yet? LMAOOOOOOO. Hot girl Prince.



Me: Just extra, like we got somewhere to go. I thought she said this shit was accessible. This is a night at The Pynk...and they’re really trying to make visible thongs a thing again, huh?

Okay, so maybe it wasn’t for us—or maybe I’m just too old for most of these clothes (though I’m honestly not sure I was ever young enough for them). “This collection was inspired by Megan’s unwavering confidence, fearless style, and infectious personality,” Fashion Nova CEO/Founder Richard Saghian explained in a statement. “Every piece was meticulously designed with exceptional fabrics in a variety of looks and prints to make our customer stand out and feel empowered and we are excited to finally bring our creative collaboration with her to life for everyone to experience.”

Photo : Fashion Nova

It definitely takes a certain type of confidence and empowerment to rock most of these looks—but considerately priced from $24.99 to $199.99, it’s worth perusing and possibly picking and choosing some faves. To be honest, I’m even finding myself leaning into those aforementioned zebra flares as a fun statement piece (though likely with a turtleneck and boots, in my case). Not to mention my surprising attraction to the ruched-leg denim jumpsuit named “Want It Got It”—which ironically sold out before I could get it on my body, proving hot girls are indeed clamoring for these lewks. But don’t take our word for it; peep Meg’s entire collection for yourself on Fashion Nova.