Megan Thee Stallion and Fashion Nova Joining Forces to Create Jeans for Tall Girls

Photo : Steven Ferdman ( Getty Images )

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion revealed on Instagram that she is collaborating with fast-fashion online marketplace Fashion Nova to create a line of jeans catered to fellow “stallions”—or tall women with curves and long legs.



Advertisement

After posting a scintillating photo of her in her Fashion Nova ‘fit, fans inquired about her jean size. If you’re wondering, Hot Girl Meg is 5’10” and says she’s a size 11 in jeans. However, “it’s a real gamble with the length.”

“When the world goes back to normal, I’m working with them to make longer jeans for us tall girls,” she revealed to excitement from her fans who have experienced the same pants problems. One commenter wrote “Us tall gals appreciate you,” while another said: “finally someone gets the struggle.”

Advertisement

Screenshot : Instagram ( @theestallion )

Fashion Nova is no stranger to partnering with celebrities for campaigns and exclusive lines. Both of Cardi B’s lines with the boutique sold out almost immediately when they dropped in 2018 and 2019, setting sales records for the site. Stars such as Amber Rose, Draya Michele and more have been seen wearing clothes from Fashion Nova through the years.

While Thee Jeans won’t be created with me in mind (barely 5’2” over here), we’re excited that the Suga emcee is making sure tall girls are feeling the love and feeling represented, especially when it comes to something as important as comfortable clothing.