Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Their Second Pregnancy, Sparking Joy and Love This Valentine’s Day

It has been a week full of joy and love for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. On Sunday, February 14, the couple announced their second pregnancy… and they’re having a girl! This past Thursday, February 11, Meghan Markle won the first step in her legal battle against tabloid newspapers that violated her privacy by publishing contents of a letter she sent to her father in 2018, giving them many reasons to pop open a bottle of sparkling cider and celebrate.

According to the Huffington Post, a spokesperson of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they are expecting a baby girl on Sunday. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” Following the announcement, a touching photo of the two taken by their close friend, Misan Harriman, was posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

In July 2020, Markle suffered a miscarriage and penned a piece for The New York Times in November 2020, detailing her experience and offering support and words of solidarity to all who have gone through a similar experience.

Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.

In May 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Archie, who will be two in May. The Washington Post reports that Archie is currently seventh in line for the throne because the Queen did not change the line of succession after the Duke and Duchess took a formal step back from their senior royal duties, ensuring that baby number two will be eighth in line, however, she will not have a title.

Despite the obstacles that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gracefully navigated in the last year, they look overjoyed to be welcoming their new bundle of joy in the upcoming months and wish nothing but joy to their family!