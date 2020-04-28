Missing the Met Gala This Year? Make It Your Own—From the Comfort of Home!

Billy Porter attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019, in New York City. Photo : John Lamparski ( Getty Images )

Of the many repercussions resulting from the outbreak of COVID-19, the cancellation of the 2020 Met Gala on May 4 is seemingly among the most superfluous, though New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art would surely disagree, as the event is its most high-profile annual fundraiser. Of course, it goes without saying that the crisis caused by the coronavirus warrants any and all cancellations—and a gala isn’t even a drop in the bucket of the devastation this pandemic continues to wreak—but in the spirit of holding space for multiple truths, the fashion lover’s extravaganza likely would’ve provided the escapism we’re so desperately craving.

Of course, nothing will quite compare to the magic that usually takes place on the legendary steps of the Met each first Monday in May (except, you know, the magic of maintaining health and safety). But as Billy Porter recently announced on behalf of event host Vogue, there is a costume-based consolation prize. Eschewing the scheduled 2020 theme About Time: Fashion and Duration, avid Met Gala fans—most of whom would be watching the action from home, anyway—have been asked to recreate one of the event’s past celebrity looks and post it to Instagram by May 3 to compete for a chance to be recognized by Vogue.



For those of you who love any opportunity to dress up, here’s your chance. What celebrity will you channel? One of Rihanna’s many memorable and on-theme looks? Zendaya’s 2018 homage to Joan of Arc? Cardi B playing the Queen of Hearts in 2019? Janelle Monáe’s riff on the Mad Hatter the same year?



The possibilities are endless—but time is limited. Get your lewks together by May 3, and post with the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge to get Vogue’s attention—after all, this may be the closest any of us ever get to getting a Met Gala invite. Of course, we have a few well-known faces we’d love to see take this challenge, like beauty expert Jackie Aina, who recently learned (during a chat with supermodel Naomi Campbell, no less) that she’d garnered a coveted invite to the now-canceled festivities; a disappointment we felt as keenly as if it’d happened to us.

Can we count on Aina to bless us with a throwback look for the #MetGalaChallenge instead? Doubtful, though she’s been known to impeccably imitate an iconic celebrity look in the past, so we can dream. (Do it, Jackie! Do it for us!) But if you’ve always dreamt of ascending the stairs of The Met dripping in finery, here’s your chance to remind Vogue not to forget your invite next year.