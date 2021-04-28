More for Her: Celebrate the Beauty of Motherhood With the Gift of Black-Owned Beauty

We know, we know—you’ll always love your mama....she’s your favorite girl (shoutout to The Intruders). But to quote another (world-famous) mama, what have you done for her lately? Mother’s Day is swiftly approaching (that’s May 9, if you’re nasty); if you believe your mother is the best to ever do the damned thing—and looks damned good doing it—you might consider celebrating her with a gift that reflects all the beauty she’s brought into your world. We’ve got a few lovely recommendations—with help from some of our favorite Black-owned beauty brands.
Maiysha Kai is Managing Editor of The Glow Up, co-host of The Root Presents: It's Lit! podcast, and your average Grammy-nominated goddess next door...May I borrow some sugar?
Keys Soulcare
Speaking of famous mamas, another multi-Grammy-winner clearly has an equal talent for skincare—with this beauty editor’s hard-won endorsement to prove it. Beautifully packaged and equally effective, Alicia Keys’ beauty line may have us going makeup-free soon, too. Pro tip: You can pick and choose from Soulcare’s all-natural skincare assortment, but if you really want to pamper Mom, spring for the full product line ($197)—she’ll love it all.
Aforé
Oh, she fancy, huh? Well, this luxury skincare line from highly acclaimed plastic surgeon Dr. Julius Few is the high-end beauty that she deserves—while being equally effective. “Aforé aims to restore and maintain your skin in a state of before—before sun damage, before exposure to pollution, and before signs of aging,” reads the brand’s mission statement. The brand’s Mother’s Day bundle—or a gift card—will ensure that her ageless beauty remains exactly that.
Hardest Working
OK, so maybe the mom on your gift list is a little more utilitarian—in fact, she’s the hardest working woman you know. Honor her hustle with a bundle of multitasking “beauticeuticals” from another of the hardest working moms we know, Curls founder Mahisha Dellinger. This range of double and triple-duty products may at first seem too good to be true, but take it from your trusted beauty editor: they do all the work in a fraction of the time, just like Mom.
You Go Natural
Since we’re on the subject of hardworking, multitasking mamas, how about giving her one less thing to do with the gift of a few pre-tied, satin-lined headwraps from You Go Natural? There are a variety of styles available from this Black mom-founded brand, all ready to stylishly protect her hair just like she’s always protected you. Whether you consider it an elegant way frame her beautiful face, or just a way to show her you value her time and effort, if you want to give her a moment to do less, this is a great get.
Danessa Myricks
She let you give her “makeovers” as a child; how about giving her one? Danessa Myricks is so multifaceted—as a beauty entrepreneur, makeup artist, photographer and more—sometimes, we forget she’s also a mom! Her pro-level eponymous brand is equally made for play, so if the maternal figure in your life is also a makeup lover, this is an assortment she can have big fun with (because she deserves). And you don’t even have to do the guesswork—gift cards are available!
Liha Beauty
What started as a soft launch of handmade beauty products turned into a collection of beauty and wellness products crafted straight from the heart. Liha’s motto, “African roots and a quintessentially British attitude” will leave your favorite lady feeling posh and refreshed on a daily basis. Plus, the product line is all-natural, 100-percent vegan, cruelty-free and handmade in small batches. We think the Self-Care/Sleep Aid Set looks absolutely divine—and isn’t it the perfect gift to someone who deserves an extra special night’s rest?
54 Thrones
She’s indisputably a queen. 54 Thrones treats her like one with luxurious (and Oprah-endorsed) body products in equally stunning packaging. This gorgeously crafted range is based upon African beauty rituals and continent-sourced ingredients...a atay-at-home trip to the Motherland in a moment when we’re unfortunately still all bound a little closer to home.
Marie Hunter Beauty
Sometimes, it’s all about a great lip—and she deserves to enjoy the lip of luxury with Marie Hunter, who has crafted shades using sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients, and only work with designated laboratories/facilities that are GMP, FDA and OTC Compliant. That’s the responsible part—but Mom can also get into this brand’s rich array of shades (and can virtually try them on online—grab her a gift card!). If lipstick’s not her thing, the brand also boasts fragrance and candles.
Hive Luxury Fragrances
Speaking of fragrance, if the mom on your list is seeking a new signature scent, book her a session with perfumer Bambi Montgomery, who will whip her up a custom blend that evokes all the special notes she carries. If you’re not ready to make that commitment Hive has ready-to-wear scents as well, available for both body and home...the only trouble will be picking which one!
Bernadette Thompson Nails
She’s the first lady to love you; why not show her love with the first-ever Black-owned nail brand (created by a celebrity manicurist, no less? If she’s not ready to return to the salon, she can indulge herself with shades from Thompson’s pigment-rich collection (we’re huge fans of the aptly named “Dark & Lovely”)—or, keep it simple and soothing with a selection from the brand’s Treatment line.
Whatever you choose to celebrate the beauty of motherhood this year, you’d better get shopping—Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away!
