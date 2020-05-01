More Love for Mom: Mother's Day Gifts to Help Make Staying-at-Home a Sanctuary

Photo : Shutterstock

Kids, we don’t need to tell you that this won’t be any average Mother’s Day. Aside from the fact that it’s occurring relatively early in the month this year (Sunday, May 10), if you’re lucky enough to be with the mother figure in your life and both of you are healthy, safe and financially stable, you’re likely to consider that a gift, in and of itself.

But if you’re planning to give a Mother’s Day gift or several this year (and you should), you’ll want to get on it now, because the coronavirus is not only messing with our general equilibrium but also delivery times. While the matriarch in your midst is sure to understand the delay, if she’s staying at home, wouldn’t it be nice to get her gift there on time this year—and even nicer to make it something she’ll enjoy staying home with? We gave you a few suggestions earlier this week, but when it comes to our moms, too much is never enough (they did raise us, after all), so we’re floating a few more finds your way...

Loza Tam

Loza Tam has long made our penchant for African headwraps that much easier by creating pre-wrapped, satin-lined versions, but now the brand has also dipped into loungewear with a collection of kimonos! Help Mom shelter-in-place in style by gifting her a robe she’ll be happy to wear indoors to lounge about, and outdoors as a stylish duster or cover up—once we finally get back out there.

Naturalicious

Though some of us aren’t accustomed to spending this much time with our hair without professional assistance, protecting our health by sheltering-in-place may prove healthier for our hair, as many of us are opting for low-maintenance or no-maintenance styles. For Mother’s Day, haircare brand Naturalicious is here to help us along; they’ve brought back their bestselling t-shirt towel in a bundle that also includes a Hello Gorgeous hair care system, Heavenly Hydration hair mist + free hand sanitizer ($99). The best part? In May, Naturalicious will meet every purchase over $75 with a donation of a Deluxe Travel Kit to first responders in the name of the purchaser.

Photo : Naturalicious

Tashee

Faith-based lifestyle brand Tashee may be best known for the modest style of its Natasha clothing label, but now the brand has debuted a collection of stylish reusable face masks inspired by their Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Aside from offering chic variations on our now widely required safety accessory, some styles are emblazoned with messages designed to inspire faith during this difficult time. Every dollar sold will help support Hope for NY COVID 19 relief fund for the homeless, and on Saturday, May 2nd, the brand is hosting a virtual party for its #stayhomestaystylish campaign, featuring Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Wit + Grace Magazine Yolande Morris. RSVP on Eventbrite.

Grind Pretty

We can always depend upon Grind Pretty to treat us to the best black-owned beauty brands around. For Mother’s Day, the brand has once again teamed up with Love & Hip Hop Miami’s Amara La Negra to launch the “My Mom’s the Bomb” box, an over $125 value which includes well-known brands like Mielle Organics and Black Radiance alongside smaller beauty brands just waiting to be discovered. Or, treat the mom in your life to a subscription, so she can feel the love year-round.

Bomba Curls

This Mother’s Day, you can enjoy major discounts plus a free gift with purchase from clean, green, Afro-Latina-founded beauty brand Bomba Curls, which focuses on growing strong, healthy hair. What’s more? The brand is encouraging us to express thanks for our mothers with the hashtag #bombmama: Submit a story on why you are thankful for your mom, and a panel of influencer judges will choose a winner and send products for you and your mom. “Moms are our foundation; they pass on traditions, instill confidence, teach lessons of self-love and to embrace natural beauty. Like our Mamas, Bomba Curls leads with the same mission,” says the brand.

FitBeads

Waist beads are a part of our heritage that hail from many countries throughout the motherland, and FitBeads continues those traditions with waist beads made to fit every type of body. These colorful, culturally evocative accessories are handmade in Ghana and can be used as an organic way to track life’s changes—whether a weight-loss journey or pregnancy—or simply for adornment, to “unleash your inner divinity.”

Words to Live By

The matriarchs in our lives give us words to live by, and now you can give her some in return—phrases from some of the world’s most inspirational women in a colorful new book illustrated by artist Jade Purple Brown (who gives the images her own dose of black girl magic). Words to Live By doesn’t drop until May 5, but by putting in a preorder with your favorite online bookseller, you have a great chance of getting it to her by Sunday.

But if you want your gifts to get there in time, you’ve got to order soon—and by soon, we mean now...remember: A hard head makes a soft behind!