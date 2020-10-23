More Than 'the New Black': These Fashion Industry Veterans Are Building Coalitions to Sustain Black Talent

Victor Glemaud, left; Bethann Hardison; Tracy Reese Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) , Eugene Gologursky ( Getty Images ) , Anna Webber ( Getty Images )

If you thought the recent surge in support for Black talent in the fashion industry was a result of the black boxes that peppered our timelines in June as part of #BlackoutTuesday, you obviously haven’t been paying attention. The hashtag may have been trending, but the tidal wave of social responsibility and largely performative proclamations presented a rare opportunity to the multiple influencers and fashion activists who had been doing the work to diversify the industry—from runway to retail to the corporate ranks.



Advertisement

Take, for instance, veteran model, agent and now industry icon Bethann Hardison, who has been at the forefront of fashion’s diversity and inclusion movement since well before Lindsay Peoples Wagner, then fashion editor of The Cut, interviewed 100 insiders in 2018—including Hardison—to tell us “what it’s really like to be Black and work in fashion.” Hardison’s ongoing project, The Designers Hub, is a mentoring initiative founded with support from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), “to help Black designers and Black-owned fashion brands and businesses, and provide them with guidance and opportunities to grow.”

“My objective is to make businesses stronger—young brands, young Black brands specifically,” Hardison told Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) in August. “The reason I had to go down that road was I got tired of people saying to me, ‘Where’s the Black designer?’ I used to say all the time, ‘They’re around.’ It’s just not that everybody is going to be Virgil Abloh...But that doesn’t mean that people aren’t in business and doing business.”

Advertisement

Though the rest of the world may seemingly just be catching on to racism—and the deep marginalization which has long been a tenet of the fashion industry, Hardison isn’t riding the trend on inclusion. In fact, she helped set it, previously lobbying for inclusion on the catwalk alongside supermodels Iman and Naomi Campbell, and more recently, as a member of Gucci’s Changemakers Council. Recognizing the dearth of support and mentorship for Black designers in fashion, she launched the Designers Hub approximately two years ago as an extension of the work she’d already been doing.

“This has not been motivated by what’s come upon everybody right now. This is something that was just necessary to do. You could see it. I did,” she explained WWD. “I just do the work. I’ve just been busy doing the work. I didn’t even give it a name until a couple of weeks ago.”

According to WWD, as of August, veteran designers Patrick Robinson and Tracy Reese were among the hub’s advisers, while 25 to 30 designers were participating, including Romeo Hunte; Studio One Eighty-Nine co-founder Abrima Erwiah; CFDA 2020 Emerging Designer Christopher John Rogers; Fe Noel; menswear designer Kenneth Nicholson; Sergio Hudson, and Sukeina’s Omar Salam.

This week , Hardison and the CFDA, currently chaired by legendary designer Tom Ford, announced another major triumph in the elevation of Black talent in fashion: 10 recipients have been granted funding from the Designers Hub grant, “made possible by CFDA and Vogue’s A Common Thread fund and supported by Tom Ford International to aid fashion companies whose businesses are impacted by COVID-19’s economic fallout,” according to a release provided to The Glow Up.

Advertisement

“I am very proud of the conscious support from Tom Ford and the CFDA via A Common Thread. In the spirit of giving, this grant has made a great impact. Mostly because it was a magnificent surprise,” said Hardison in a statement. “It moved me greatly when I saw the email from Tom to Steven and the CFDA...to give his donation to help our designers that hadn’t received and hadn’t qualified or applied to receive funding.”

The 10 inaugural Designers Hub grant recipients are Aisha McShaw; House of Aama’s Akua Shabaka; Ashya designers Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece; Azède designer Azède Jean-Pierre; menswear designer Jamall Osterholm; Kristin and Kofi Essel of Third Crown; Oak & Acorn designer Miko Underwood; accessories designer Sade Mims of Edas; nude shoe aficionado Salone Monet and Bed on Water designer Shanel Campbell.

Advertisement

“I have enormous respect for Bethann and her important work to bring diversity and equity to fashion,” said Ford. “As both an American designer and Chairman of the CFDA, I am happy that we are able to support the Designers Hub and help Black talents build their businesses, make their voices heard, and leave their mark on the industry.”

Designer, adviser and longtime CFDA member Robinson, who has had more than 25 years of experience and pivotal roles leading the design teams at Giorgio Armani, Anne Klein, Perry Ellis, Paco Rabanne and Gap, expressed to WWD the cautious optimism many are feeling about this sudden surge of support.

Advertisement

“Everyone is right now pushing a Black agenda, putting a Black model on the cover, promoting a Black photographer—or a Black anyone. That needs to be sustainable,” he stressed. “People like Bethann are going to make sure that people are held accountable—that you can’t just show it this month and then September and October come and you go back to your old policies and old practices. I have a lot of faith in Bethann to lead the call. She has a very big voice that carries and people listen. But I don’t think we’ve walked down the path far enough. I’m 100 percent sure that we’re not there yet. We have a lot of work to do. A lot.”

The effort will likely also require a multipronged approach; joining the Designers Hub are several other Black-led industry initiatives more recently launched to ensure the industry’s promises aren’t solely performative in addressing what insiders know has been a longstanding race issue. While readily absorbing Black culture, aesthetics and influence, the industry has rarely taken on the “burden” of diversifying its ranks to reflect the influence it so readily appropriates; however, the convergence of a renewed anti-racism movement with the devastating impact of COVID-19 upon Black communities and businesses, in particular, has demanded not just conversation, but decisive action.

Advertisement

“This is their livelihood. This person has a child and their business takes care of the child. This person has a team and that business takes care of the team,” Harlem’s Fashion Row founder Brandice Daniel recently told The Glow Up.”



Advertisement

No one understand this better than those who have fought to establish and sustain themselves in an industry that can be less than accommodating to talent of color. Among the newly formed insider-led initiatives, organizations and coalitions are:

And then, there is the CFDA itself, which created its own separate Black advisory board in September, headed by new CFDA president CaSandra Diggs, who announced,“We are bringing together an impressive group of esteemed industry colleagues to collectively help us build a framework for increased diversity, equity, and inclusion in fashion,” according to a release provided to The Glow Up. Tracy Reese is also involved with this initiative, serving as vice chairwoman of the group, which also includes Harper’s Bazaar Editor-in-Chief Samira Nasr, Netflix’s Bozoma Saint John, Fashion Tech Connects’s Stacie Henderson, and CFDA member Martin Cooper.

Advertisement

Addressing the sudden groundswell of support for Black creatives, Reese, who launched her eponymous label in 1998, said in a statement:

Both CaSandra and I are of the mind that this isn’t about jumping on the bandwagon. It’s about really addressing our industry very thoughtfully and also addressing the CFDA as an organization, because most people perceive the CFDA as a governing body of our industry. It’s not really that, but there’s definitely that perception. We don’t have the authority to tell any business what it must do. We can suggest, and we can lead by example. For me, that’s the biggest part of it. We start at the root and with our own foundation. That’s why we’ve been taking very thoughtful steps to reach this point. We also want to be working alongside a lot of these other organizations that have been formed. We don’t want to be in competition at all.

Advertisement

BIFC’s Charles agrees. “There’s only so much we can do in terms of canceling brands over and over again, and then if we do continue to cancel them over and over again, we are not proposing an opportunity for them to do the right thing. We want to be a network for brands and companies,” she told Bazaar in late September. “The short-term goal really is to create this industry standard...We wanted to ensure that this was an opportunity for brands to step up and work alongside us.” Since launching, BIFC has already entered three-year contractual agreements with over 100 companies, including Calvin Klein, the Gap, Glossier, L’Oréal, Tiffany & Co., and The RealReal.

Reese is optimistic about the collective impact of interwoven imperatives working in tandem, telling Bazaar: “Each organization has its own niche and strengths, and I think we can work in support of each other. We are working a bit with Black in Fashion Council (BIFC), and there are CFDA members that are part of other groups. I think that each group has the potential to have a great impact, and together, I’m hoping three years down the road, five years down the road, we can start to see a measurable difference.”

