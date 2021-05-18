Naomi Campbell Announces a 'Beautiful Little Blessing' as the Supermodel Starts Her Journey Into Motherhood

Naomi Campbell attends the premiere of ‘Franca: Chaos And Creation’ during the 73rd Venice Film Festival on September 2, 2016 in Venice, Italy. Photo : Vittorio Zunino Celotto ( Getty Images )

Naomi Campbell’s career has spanned over three decades and brought the supermodel, activist and philanthropist worldwide acclaim, starring on countless magazine covers and counting world leaders like Mandela among her personal mentors. But just days before her 51st birthday on May 22, Campbell announced what is undoubtedly her greatest achievement yet, posting on Tuesday morning that she is now also a mother.

Advertisement

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell captioned a post on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of her manicured hand cradling two tiny feet peeking out from a sundress. “So [honored] to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” she added.

Campbell has made no secret of her desire to be a parent, telling ES Magazine in 2016 that she had considered both adoption and having her own biological child.

“I think about having children all the time,” she told the outlet (h/t the Mirror). “But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

“Asked if she would have the child herself rather than adopt, she replied: ‘Maybe. Maybe... Maybe,’” the Mirror reported.

Campbell has not disclosed the circumstances surrounding her new addition, or her new daughter’s name. Neither mattered to Campbell’s over-10 million followers and many celebrity friends; congratulations continue to pour in as thousands send their well wishes to the new mom.

Advertisement

“I’m so happy for you!!,” wrote Netflix CMO and working mother Bozoma Saint John. “Welcome to motherhood! You are a blessing to her as she is to you ❤️.”

“[M]any many many congratulations to you and to your family—the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!!” fellow new mom Jodie Turner Smith wrote, adding, “what an incredible blessing!!!”

Advertisement

Good friend and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful has clearly had the benefit of seeing the new mother-daughter duo together, writing: “Seeing the two of you together made my year. You will bring each other so much joy ❤️❤️”

We certainly hope so—and congratulate an eternal icon on her new and eternal love. Happy Belated Mother’s Day, Naomi Campbell!