No Filter Necessary: Danessa Myricks and Shayla Mitchell Debut Morphe's Filter Effect Foundation

Danessa Myricks, left, and Shayla Mitchell (@MakeupShayla) with Morphe’s new Filter Effect. Image : Morphe

You know, we love a good filter as much as the next online influencer or lurker, but in our new down-to-earth, largely homebound reality, less has definitely proven to be more. With that in mind, Morphe’s newest foundation, a medium-to-full coverage formula called “Filter Effect,” is right on time—and as is now to be expected, it’s also right for a full range of skin tones.

The powerhouse beauty brand made this abundantly clear with its two launch ambassadors, veteran YouTube beauty vlogger Shayla Mitchell (@MakeupShayla) and acclaimed makeup artist and fellow beauty brand founder Danessa Myricks (whose professional grade products are also carried by Morphe). In fact, Myricks also photographed and was creative director for the gloriously melanated Filter Effect campaign, writing on Instagram:

When I started my journey In makeup & then Photography, I never could have imagined it would afford me so many incredible opportunities. Blending the worlds of makeup & photography expanded my opportunity to share my artistic vision with the world. I’m excited to share the release of one of my recent projects working with @morphebrushes as makeup artist, photographer and creative director for their latest campaign for their new complexion release “Filter Effect”. What an incredible opportunity to collaborate with the beautiful and talented @makeupshayla , the face of this campaign, who made every moment of the process magical.🙏🏾♥️ So many people have asked why I chose to Work on creative for another brand. The answer, It was an important opportunity for me to continue the conversation of spotlighting black creatives, telling black stories and amplifying the incredible talent that exits almost black creatives. My hope is that opportunities like this will continue to open doors and bring continued awareness of the need for inclusion in all regards throughout the beauty industry

Advertisement

As for the foundation itself, Morphe describes its newest prestige formula as “inclusive and diverse.” Debuting with a now-requisite 40-shade range, Filter Effect boasts an oil-free, skincare-infused foundation “that delivers a natural finish for healthy-looking skin,” says the brand via a press release provided to The Root, adding:

This luxe, longwearing formula is designed to blur and diffuse the look of imperfections while deeply hydrating and nourishing skin. It has been crafted in Italy for the ultimate soft-focus, filter-effect look and powered by high-performing, skin-perfecting ingredients such as hyaluronic acid for moisture and vitamin E which delivers antioxidant protection.

“This foundation comes in 40 SHADES, it has a natural finish, its hydrating, and you’re going to be OBSESSED!” Shayla captioned an Instagram post announcing her collaboration with the brand, offering a pretty healthy endorsement: “I’ve been wearing Filter Effect for the past few weeks and y’all definitely noticed something was different 😏 This campaign was shot and directed by the iconic @danessa_myricks 🙌🏾 I love the inclusive message Morphe is conveying by collaborating with two Black content creators🤎🤎”



Photo : Morphe

Advertisement

We’ve yet to try the new formula for ourselves, but are definitely intrigued by this third formula from the beloved beauty emporium, which sounds to be a much-needed compromise between Morphe 2's very lightweight Hint Hint Skin Tint and its now two-year-old Fluidity Full-Coverage Foundation, which debuted to mixed reviews in 2019.

Advertisement

Needless to say, Morphe Filter Effect may be the Zoom-ready filter we’ve been waiting for—and it will hit our neighborhood Ulta first, launching in stores this Sunday, Jan. 31. Expect a follow-up release in Morphe stores and on Morphe.com on Tuesday, Feb. 16.