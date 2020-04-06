No Filter With Naomi: Making the Most of the Moment, Naomi Campbell's YouTube Channel Launches a Daily Series

Screenshot : Being Naomi ( YouTube )

Naomi tried to tell us...and if we’d listened, maybe we wouldn’t all be self-isolating right now. Some considered the legendary supermodel paranoid when she showed off her fastidiously protective in-flight pre-cleaning routine on her Being Naomi YouTube channel last July. Nine months later, the fashion icon, activist and philanthropist proved to also be prescient, as the rest of us now scramble to catch up in our attempts to protect ourselves and each other from further spread of COVID-19 (and posted a mid-March follow-up on how she’s further protecting herself during this outbreak.)

Now, Being Naomi is bringing us the daily content we fashion lovers need during these quarantined times with No Filter With Naomi, a new limited series premiering Monday, April 6 at 3 pm ET. According to a release sent to The Glow Up: “The intimate, live-streamed daily series invites fans to #stayhome and save lives during this critical time and will focus on in-depth, career-spanning conversations between Naomi and a close group of her friends, including: designers, musicians, actors, beauty gurus and media personalities.”

The series’ first episode features fellow international supermodel and beauty entrepreneur Cindy Crawford and will continue weekdays for two weeks at 3 p.m. ET. In addition to seeing what stars emerge from her extremely well-heeled Rolodex, we’ll be checking to see what tips the notoriously health-conscious Campbell might share to help us better cope with this crisis. So, tune in this afternoon and every day this week for your daily dose of Naomi—and in the meantime, take your vitamins.