Officials Responsible for Racist Fashion Show Put on Leave

Is racism the newest high fashion fad? I’m sincerely asking folks. I feel like it’s been a prolonged cycle over the last couple years of a racist thing happening and then fashion- heads feigning shock that people were mad. This time the culprit is the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.



Over the weekend, The Root reported about a fashion show the school held that featured some styles that could politely be called racist. Now, according to NBC News, the officials responsible for throwing the show have been put on leave. Joyce Brown, the president of the school, announced that Mary Davis, dean of the School of Graduate Studies, and Jonathan Kyle Farmer, chair of the MFA Fashion Design Department, have been put on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into how and why the show went down the way it did.

Brown wrote in a letter to students, “Those in charge of and responsible for overseeing the show failed to recognize or anticipate the racist references and cultural insensitivities that were obvious to almost everybody else.” That honestly hits the nail on the head. It was so blatantly obvious that this was not the move. Anyone with eyes and a passing knowledge of Twitter could take one look at the accessories and go “That ain’t it, chief.”

When one of your models is refusing to wear the accessories because they were flat out racist that sh ould’ve been the moment the folks in charge went “We might have fucked up.” Instead, they chose to try and pressure black model Amy LeFevre into wearing the accessories and continued the show as is.

This was yet a nother instance where they should’ve just listened to a black woman. Now they’re under investigation and may get fired. You hate to see it.