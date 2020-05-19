Ponytails and Protective Styles, Meet Pattern: Tracee Ellis Ross Debuts Accessories Made for the Moment

If like me, you’re finding yourself relying heavily on ponytails, buns and a growing array of protective styles as the pandemic wages on, you’re not alone. Since our social lives have mostly become comprised of social media, as of late, some aspects of our personal grooming routines have understandably become a bit more...lax. Besides, if the goal of quarantining is to protect ourselves, why not take the opportunity to indulge in some protective styling, as well?

With that ethos top of mind—or rather, top of head—the newest offerings from Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty couldn’t have dropped at a better time. Not content with simply producing our new favorite leave-in conditioner, the growing haircare line recently sent The Glow Up its new array of hair accessories; a five-item collection of necessities for any curly, wavy, coily or kinky-haired fan of the line.

At first glance, these items might not look remarkable. But simply put, they’re evolved versions of beloved utilitarian basics—bobby pins, scrunchies and elastic hair ties—made more durable and better tailored to textured hair (though they’re for all hair types). While they might not spark the same excitement of, say, something sparkly, if you’ve long struggled with conventional bobby pins falling out of your up-dos or have been craving a cooler alternative to bonnets as a sleeping accessory, you may want to give these upscaled “everyday essentials” a try. Via a press release from Pattern, the collection includes:

As the prices may indicate, these aren’t your average essentials—but we tried them before you splurged to buy them, so you can check out our video to see our big Beauty Tuesday review...and when’s the last time your drugstore basics came with how-to videos from Tracee Ellis Ross?