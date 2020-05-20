Quarantine, but in Cushnie: Target Makes One of Our Favorite Designers More Accessible—and Affordable

Creative Director and Co-Founder Carly Cushnie on the runway for Cushnie during New York Fashion Week on September 7, 2018, in New York City. Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

America may be arguing over whether or not we’re ready to go back outside, but Target is making it look pretty tempting, as it just announced that its upcoming Designer Dress Collection features collaborations with three female designers, including one of our personal favorites, Cushnie.

Formerly known as design duo Cushnie et Ochs and reborn as a solo act led by U.K.-born black designer, CFDA member and 2020 Glow Up 50 honoree Carly Cushnie, Cushnie’s female-forward designs have come to symbolize a new kind of feminine mystique, epitomized by bold colors and, strong-yet-sensuous-yet-deceptively simple silhouettes. The label’s color-blocking and strappy, slip-like looks are perfect for summer (yes, even one spent primarily indoors), and in keeping with both its own and Target’s design philosophies, the clothing will be accessible to a variety of body types ranging from sizes XXS to 3X.

It may seem a risky venture to launch a new collection mid-quarantine and economic downturn, but with Fashion Week likely a wash this September, the timing couldn’t be better—and since it’s Target, you know the price will be right. Besides, Cushnie has already been plenty busy since sheltering in place; she gave birth to her second child in early April, to which we say congratulations—and what a way to working mom!

At Target, Cushnie will join fellow female-led labels Lisa Marie Fernandez and LoveShackFancy in the Designer Dress Collection to present a cumulative 70 styles, all offered at a very rarely affordable $40 to $60. The collections won’t be available until June 6, but we’re already pre-shopping and are already in love with Cushnie’s color palette: bright and brilliant citron, cobalt, fuchsia, red, coral and kelly green punctuate an array of subtle-to-sexy looks made to effortlessly ease from workdays to warm nights in any normal summer season.

Alas, this summer is likely to be anything but normal—but if there’ll be Cushnie in our closets, we’ll happily be all dressed up with nowhere to go.