Real Hot Girl Hair: Mielle Organics Announces Megan Thee Stallion as Its First Global Ambassador

Every stallion needs a fabulous mane, and hip-hop’s hot girl Megan Thee Stallion is no exception. The H-Town hottie may be best known for her growing body-ody-ody-ody of hits and epic wig game—but underneath it all, she’s been on a natural hair journey, announcing in December that she and stylist Kellon Derryck were on a mission “to see how healthy and long we can get my hair.” Posting her natural curls to the ‘gram, she asked her followers to “drop any of your favorite Black-owned hair care lines for natural hair.”

Well, we stan a fellow Black beauty devotee—and apparently, Meg’s now a stan of Mielle Organics, since a little over a month later, she made it Instagram official with the brand, using Mielle’s Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil on her shoulder-length curls as she boasted on IG:

Real HEALTHY GIRL shit 😝 sooo y’all know I’m on an overall health journey and I’ve been pretty up close and personal with my day to day routines! I asked the hotties to tag me in some black-owned hair care products I could use for my natural hair and I’m excited to announce I’m going on my natural hair journey with [Mielle Organics] by [CEO Monique Rodriguez]. Comment some things you wanna see during my #hotgirlhairjourney

On Wednesday, the seven-year-old brand founded by Monique Rodriguez and husband and COO Melvin Rodriguez leveled up the alliance with Megan another notch, announcing Thee Stallion as its first-ever global ambassador. According to a release provided to The Glow Up, “the deal further positions Mielle for worldwide expansion” as it “embarks on an aggressive growth plan for fiscal year 2021.”

In fact, Mielle has already proven one of the success stories of 2020, in which it reported 140 percent year-over-year growth. Stating a vested mission to empower communities of color, Mielle’s current initiatives “expand beyond product sales with philanthropic investments focused on four pillars: business, education, family, and community,” says the brand.

Of its agreement with Megan, Mielle shared the following plans:

The global beauty industry has benefited from advancements in digital marketing and Mielle plans to develop a series of innovative campaigns using Megan Thee Stallion to connect new and existing clients to their products and philanthropic mission. In advance of the announcement of Mielle’s association with Megan Thee Stallion, the company has experienced a 46% increase in sales and new customer acquisition.

“Mielle has seen phenomenal growth in many key categories and the addition of Megan Thee Stallion as our global ambassador will further fuel our continued expansion and reshape the beauty industry,” said CEO Monique Rodriguez in a statement. “We are excited to partner with the leading female rapper to realize our global trajectory and to pursue new avenues of engagement that will bring new customers to our products.”

“By teaming with Megan, we are well-positioned to explore and expand our product lines to continue to meet the needs of our clients,” added COO Melvin Rodriguez.