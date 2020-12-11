Retired—and Hired! Teyana Taylor Announces New Creative Director Role With PrettyLittleThing

Teyana Taylor attends the launch of PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian at Poppy on October 25, 2017, in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Those of you old enough to remember Teyana Taylor’s national television debut on a 2007 episode of MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 will no doubt also remember the outspoken and already immensely talented birthday girl entering her fête posed in a Barbie-like box wearing a multicolored tulle frock by Heatherette. Thirteen years later, the singer, who just last week announced she’d be taking an indefinite hiatus (or full-on retirement) from the music industry via an Instagram Live, citing a lack of support from her label and feeling “unappreciated” and “overlooked,” feelings that had led to a loss of love for entertaining.

As reported by People:

“Baby, I got to do it for my mental health. I have to do it for my emotional health,” she said. “I have to do it for my kids, so I can stay alive for my kids. Until I’m free, until I can get [Def Jam] to release me, yes I want to retire. I don’t want to do this anymore.”

During the over-30-minute revelation, the self-professed “jack of all trades” listed designing among her many talents and interests. Several days later, as she celebrated her 30th birthday on December 10, Taylor made another big announcement: she’s the new creative director of fast-fashion brand PrettyLittle Thing, writing in an Instagram post:

Dirty 30 and its time make some more BIG moves. “Remember when I said “when one door closes another one opens..either that or I’m picking the locks”? Well I damn sure did & I am proud to announce that I have officially been named CREATIVE DIRECTOR of @prettylittlething 😩😆😆 We’re going to be collaborating on some amazing projects together and i cannot wait to get started! What a way to bring some positive vibes & more #blackgirlmagic into 2021! Happy birthday to me! 🤎🎈🤎

PrettyLittleThing, which recently dropped another collab with rapper Saweetie and counts Karrueche Tran among its brand ambassadors (as was Taylor, as of earlier this week), confirmed its new hire in its own post, which read:

MAKING MOVES 💖🦄 We are so excited to announce that @teyanataylor is joining the PLTHQ family as our brand new Creative Director 💕 2021 - you ready!? 🔥 P.S. Happy Birthday, girl ✨ It’s gonna be one to remember 🙏

So, what can we expect from the new creative director? Well, if Taylor’s earlier ventures in fashion are any indication, her vision for the brand might include some homegrown Harlem swagger, a deep dose of reverence for classic hip-hop and ballroom culture, and...body—this is, after all, the woman who gave us the iconic sweat-drenched visuals and workout-inspired choreography of Kanye West’s “Fade” video. We shall see...but in the meantime, we applaud the pivot and the hustle, and hope that whatever moves Taylor makes, she continues to “keep that same energy.”