Rihanna, Domestic Goddess? Rih Is Rumored to Be Dropping Housewares, but Her Navy Is Sending an SOS for R9

C ould our next serving of hot tea be served from a Fenty teacup? The eagle eyes in Rihanna’s fandom (also known as @TeamofRihanna on Twitter) recently caught wind of a new trademark application by the singer’s company, Roraj Trade, LLC, cleverly titled “Sorry, I’m Booked” and filed on Aug. 6 (h/t Delish).

Is the multitasking mogul planning a move into the literary realm? Perhaps, since the filing covers “Digital media, namely, electronic publications dealing with culinary topics, cooking and recipes; electronic publications featuring science fiction, adventure, mystery, history, action, drama, documentary content, comedy, horror, romance, music, children’s entertainment and thrillers.” But it’s more likely that Rih’s covering her bases for a potential expansion of the Fenty empire into housewares since the application also covers: “Tableware, namely forks, knives and spoons; ” “Bowls, plates, pots, pans, utensils for barbecues, namely forks, tongs, turners; ” aprons, and even “Hot sauce, pepper sauce, spices, hot pepper powder, salt.”

Listen, sign us up for Rihanna’s hot sauce—and whatever Bajan cook-up she’s planning. Really, this shouldn’t come as a total surprise to her followers, since aside from already telling us she was a savage, as recently as May, she was teasing us with her bomb culinary skills (all while modeling a lace catsuit by Savage x Fenty topped with what appeared to be a Fenty Maison jacket and applying a bit of Fenty Beauty GlossBomb, of course).

But while we stan an empire builder with multiple income streams, it seems much of the moonlighting musician’s “Navy” has a one-track mind—in fact, the only tracks they want to hear about are those on her long-rumored ninth album, which Rih has been teasing for well over a year now. While some were intrigued by the idea of being able to further indulge in a fully Fenty-branded lifestyle, many were understandably concerned that this new trademark would mean yet another delay in the release of what the Navy has preemptively named R9.

Of course, Rihanna never ceases to surprise (or amaze). Though she may indeed be planning to share her recipe for “Birthday Cake” with the world, she’s also fully aware that her beloved Navy is waiting impatiently for her next musical offering—and as we know, she’s quite fond of trolling them in the meantime. In fact, she did just that last weekend, responding to a clip posted by a remarkable doppelgänger with “where the album sis? #R9”

Forever clever...and she can cook too! Obviously, we’ll be anxiously awaiting whatever Rihanna drops next.

