Rihanna To The Rescue: Pop Superstar Reportedly Donating $5 Million to Fight Coronavirus Crisis

Rihanna arrives for the 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City Photo : Angela Weiss / AFP ( Getty Images )

The Bajan beauty formally known as Robyn Rihanna F enty was already a superstar in our eyes; but now she’s a superhero.

The singer, sometimes actress and beauty/ fashion mogul is one of the first celebrities to step up to the plate and really put her money where her mouth is.

Advertisement

According to published reports , Rihanna is donating $5 million to the cause via her Clara Lionel Foundation.

She made the multi-million-dollar pledge to support several organizations in need, including food banks in at-risk communities throughout the US.

The funds will reportedly go towards aiding medical professionals with protective equipment, critical respiratory supplies, maintenance of intensive care units and will support the development of vaccines and other methods to fight the virus globally.

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,” Claire Lionel Foundation’s Executive Director Justine Lucas told TMZ.

Advertisement

In 2012, Rihanna founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.

Every year, she hosts the Diamond Ball in New York City as a fundraising effort for the not for profit organization.

Advertisement

Its mission is to fund global education, health and emergency response programs for children around the world.

When last counted, Forbes deemed the 32-year-old “Pon De Replay” as the “world’s richest female musician” with an estimated fortune of over $600 million.