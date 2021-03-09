Royal Family Kind of Addresses 'Concerning' Racism Against Meghan Markle; Thomas Markle Says Things

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) take their seats inside Westminster Abbey as they attend the annual Commonwealth Service on March 9, 2020. Photo : Phil Harris/POOL/AFP via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

The royal family has spoken.

I mean, obviously, ignoring the many “damaging” claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry discussed on this past weekend’s ratings-shattering interview, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special would be a royal fuckup.

If you recall, Meghan and Harry not only discussed the racist undertones of the targeted U.K. press harassment against her (and the royal family’s reluctance to protect her effectively), but the couple had Oprah’s face contorting into a meme-worthy array of shocked expressions when they revealed senior members of the royal family were concerned about the potential darkness of their son Archie’s skin.



On Tuesday morning, Buckingham Palace addressed the claims.



“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the official statement read. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”



While there is a full-on investigation about Meghan’s alleged “bullying” taking place, this matter will just be handled behind closed doors. Huh. Also, we peep the passive-aggressive tone of “while some recollections may vary,” which is pretty much undermining Meghan and Harry’s truth.

If that mess wasn’t enough of a royal clusterfuck on a Tuesday morning, Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle decided the best thing to do after his daughter opened up about her traumatic experience was to appear on the show co-anchored by an obsessed oatmeal-face named Piers Morgan (who threw a tantrum after being critiqued for a few seconds despite going on tome-sized rants about Meghan and Harry leaving the U.K. and is apparently leaving said show, Good Morning Britain).



In the interview, Thomas claimed that the last time he had spoken with Meghan and Harry was when he was in the hospital being treated for a heart attack and contacted them to inform them that he wouldn’t be able to make it to their wedding ceremony.



Thomas also vowed to continue to do press until they speak with him. When asked why he is doing so much press, Thomas replied, “Because they’re not talking to me.”

“I don’t think the British royal family are racist,” Thomas said, dismissing the incident involving Archie’s skin tone as a potential “dumb question.” Hmm. I mean, I wouldn’t be surprised if someone in his immediate family had similar thoughts or expressions, so there’s that.

And there’s your afternoon tea for this very messy day. ‘Til next time!

