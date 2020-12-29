Royal Radio: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Debut Their Holiday Podcast Special—and There's Archie Audio!

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu, and his wife Leah in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo : Henk Kruger/African News Agency via AP, Pool, File ( AP )

The year 2020 was quite an eventful one for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

They legit started the year with one of the biggest announcements in British royal history, that they would be “stepping back” from royal duties (and the official “Royal Highness” titles that came with it), a move that eventually became known as “Megxit.” Now, as we’ve reached the end of the year, the not-royal-anymore-but-forever-royal couple are closing it out with a bang, too.



Advertisement

On Tuesday, Meghan and Harry launched a special holiday episode of a new podcast via their Archewell Audio production company, following their multi-year partnership announcement with Spotify.

Advertisement

The episode, titled 2020 Archewell Audio Holiday Special, features an array of guests such as Stacey Abrams, Tyler Perry, Naomi Osaka, climate and food activist Christina Adane, Loveland Foundation founder Rachel Cargle and George the Poet.



“We’re glad you’re here. As we all know, it’s been a year,” Harry begins. “And we really want to honor the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it.”



“And, at the same time, to honor those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss,” Meghan says. “Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season.”



To make it an official family event, Archie made an appearance, too! The bubbly baby drops in near the end of the episode. Here’s a transcript, via HuffPost:



“You can speak into it,” the duke says, directing Archie to the microphone. “Archie, is it fun?” the duchess says, as Archie repeats after her and says, “Fun.” “After me,” the duke says, “Ready? Happy ...” “Happy ...” Archie repeats. “New ... ” the duke and duchess say. “New ... Year,” Archie finishes, all by himself. “YAY!” Meghan and Harry exclaim, before the duke signs off with a trademark “BOOM” and laughs, while Archie lets out a little giggle.

Advertisement

Archie is clearly the star here! Hey, even their production company is a play on words and inspired by the couple’s son, much like their non-profit organization.

Advertisement

If you want to hear it for yourself, here’s a clip, equipped with extra adorable giggles from Archie:



Advertisement

The 2020 Archewell Audio Holiday Special is now available for your listening pleasure on Spotify.