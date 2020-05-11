Savage x Summer: Rihanna's Lingerie Line Celebrates Its 2nd Birthday With a Selfie-Based Campaign

Screenshot : Savage x Fenty ( YouTube )

It’s hard to believe it’s already been two years to the day since Rihanna launched Savage x Fenty, the lingerie leg of her now-multifaceted beauty and fashion empire. Of course, at the time of its 2018 debut, no one could’ve predicted we’d be spending quite this much time at home just two short years later, but as those of us working from can attest, loungewear—and yes, even lingerie—have recently taken new precedence in our lives.

Simultaneously, the fashion industry has been scrambling to adapt to our new normal. Several already-struggling retailers are sounding their own death knells due to prolonged closures, while others are trying to figure out what effective advertising looks like when it’s no longer safe to stage a conventional photoshoot to promote new products. But ever the innovator, Rihanna and company have come up with an ingenious way to show us how to enjoy her inventory in the comfort of our own homes. As reported by Fashionista, the subscription-based brand is collaborating with “its crew of brand ambassadors, friends and even customers” for its selfie-based summer campaign, putting some much-needed coquettishness in our quarantine;

Titled Savage x Summer, the campaign is meant to convey “community, connection and celebration” through self-photographed images of the models in Savage x Fenty’s newest pieces, which are then reimagined with creative borders, treatments and illustrations by mixed-media artist Rafatoon.

Already a work-in-progress, May’s product promos feature influencer-models Ayesha Perry-Iqbal, Corie Rayvon, Denise Bidot, Jazzmyne Jay, Jordan Emanuel—and of course, the entrepreneurial bad gal herself. And while we may have hesitated to commit to a Savage x Fenty subscription in the past, our newfound commitment to staying home has us seriously reconsidering, since, with a size range from 32A to 42H and XS to 3X, there’s something in store for most of us to make our self-isolation just a little bit sexier.

Will we pull the trigger and become part of the Savage Squad ourselves? Possibly. After all, a subscription is almost guaranteed to provide more instant gratification than continuing to wait on that ninth album to drop.