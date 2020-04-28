Send Her Your Love: Don't Let Quarantine Stop You From Showing Mom You Care

Photo : Shutterstock

It may feel like a strange time to be celebrating anything, but if there’s ever been a time to cherish your loved ones, it’s now. While we may not be able to be close or indulge in much-needed hugs (our header pic is wishful thinking—I’m quarantining with my mother and she won’t even hug me), there’s never a bad time to express how much our moms, grandmas, aunties and maternal figures mean to us, especially while many of us are isolated. With that in mind, this year’s Mother’s Day gift guide is focused on putting some extra care into this season of quarantine, with gifts from black-owned brands that come straight from the heart.

We’re all washing our hands even more than usual these days, which means we’re in need of all the extra emollients we can get. Eu’Genia elevates the shea butter we know and trust to keep our skin moisturized, packaging it in gorgeous tins for long-lasting use.

Hive Fragrances

She’s spending more time indoors; help her create the atmosphere she deserves with a sweet-smelling gift from Hive Luxury Fragrances. Their selection of scents for home and body will envelop her with aromatherapy-enriched love, even from afar.

The Lit Bar

The Lit Bar, the Bronx’s only black-owned bookstore, has teamed up with Bookshop.org to ensure that our lives stay lit and literate while we obey stay-at-home orders. Why not start a book club with mom and the fam via Zoom? She’ll love the extra time spent together—and you’ll love knowing your money was spent supporting a small black business.

Grace Eleyae

The Slap Cap™ has long been ubiquitous in our nighttime routines, but along with adding an array of satin-lined, Ankara-printed designs, Grace Eleyae has now added satin-lined, washable face masks to the mix, so you can keep the mother figure in your life safe and stylish with a little patter play.

Love Dot

Love Dot sources artisans around the globe for unique treasures; we’re especially enchanted by Kenyan brand Soko, which makes elevated and elegant jewelry that is both unique and timeless. Shop Soko and a variety of other curated finds in their online Mother’s Day collection—and because she’s a VIP in your life, receive 20% off with the code VIPSTATUS.

Global Attic

Does the woman who raised you have a case of wanderlust? She may not be able to travel, but Global Attic can bring the world to her with gorgeous one-of-a-kind treasures sourced from far-flung locales throughout Africa, Asia and the Caribbean. Designed to be displayed, every time she looks at it, she’ll think of you.

Izzy & Liv

She’s your she-ro; why not let her know with a fun find from Izzy & Liv? From their “SHEro” tee pictured below to any number of other great finds, this black female-owned site always has something to celebrate—they’ve even got a Mother’s Day Bundle Box! Another of our faves? Their versatile scarves, which can be styled six ways—yes, even as a multilayered face covering.

Pear Nova

We’re all doing our own beauty maintenance while sheltering in place, and you can help Mom level up her manicure game with a box of colors from Pear Nova. This 5- and 10-free brand was founded by a black mom who knows how to marry fashion with function. Not sure how to choose? Gift a color-coordinated collection.

Are we off to a good start? Mother’s Day comes a bit early this year, so get to ordering...we’ll be back with more ideas to make even a holiday spent at home extra special.