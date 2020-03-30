Serena Williams Just Provided the Relatable Content We Need on the 3rd Monday of Self-Isolation

Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Mondays, amirite? Wait—is it Monday? I’ve lost track of time...what is time, anymore? If it is Monday (and I’m pretty sure it is), this marks the third since we’ve been under official self-isolation mandates here in Illinois and many other states...with at least a month more to go. If you’re anything like me, you’ve been wiling away your non-working-from-home hours doing highly productive things like Marie Kondo-ing your entire home, becoming an expert in Common Core math to homeschool your children, or launching the next big startup from your bathroom.

Just kidding. I’ve done none of these things. I’ve mostly been streaming my life away, playing with makeup, and swanning around in all the outfits I won’t be wearing to events that are no longer taking place, due to social distancing measures. (Basically, I’ve turned into Anne Bancroft’s version of Miss Havisham—chicka-boom, chicka-boom.)

But apparently, I’m in good company, since none other than the GOAT, Serena Williams is also lamenting the never-worn outfits of events past. Via an Instagram Story, she treated fans to a glimpse of the mint-green Nike confection she would’ve worn to compete at the 2020 BNP Paribas Open—better known as Indian Wells—had it taken place as scheduled in California from March 4-17.

Is it just me, or are you now craving a Mojito—or some pistachio Talenti? At any rate, while the tennis phenom may be taking an imposed break from the court, motherhood never stops, as 2-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian reminds us when she calls for her famous mama, interrupting the moment of self-admiration.

“I’M COMIN’, BABY!” Serena yells back, before giving herself just a few more stolen moments in the mirror. And while Alexis Olympia may not realize it, that’s the moment that pretty much sums up life as we currently know it. Whether you’re a parent to an adorable toddler or simply a beleaguered editor with a ton of backlogged personal projects, you can’t even frivolously enjoy all this enforced downtime without constant reminders of all the more responsible, productive, meaningful things you should be doing.

Amirite?