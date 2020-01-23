Serena Williams Responds to Viral Video of Her Vibranium Hips Hitting the Splits at Australian Open

Photo : Clive Brunskill ( Getty Images )

Turns out Serena Williams’ hip flexors are every bit as blessed as Megan Thee Stallion’s knees.

We knew this, of course, thanks to a cute little video that went viral last month. In it, the 38-year-old GOAT tennis star, alongside 15-year-old up-and-comer Coco Gauff and 23-year-old Chris Eubanks, do a little bit of choreo alongside trainer Shaun T (and a few friends). The video, in case you missed it the first time, was fun group exercise for the tennis pros at a pre-season camp in Boca Raton, Fla., last December reports Baseline. But it’s most notable for its finale: Williams, in a bright yellow top and what appear to be jeggings, hitting a split to “Hot Girl Bummer.”

On Wednesday at the Australian Open, the video boomeranged back around.

Williams was surprised by the video during a postmatch interview following her second-round victory over Tamara Zidansek, whom she quickly dismissed in straight sets.

“You guys did something a little bit unique...at least from what I’ve seen, as far as routine [in] your training,” interviewer Jim Courier said as the video began playing for the Australian Open crowd. “Maybe you can walk me through a little bit of what we’re seeing here.”

Williams giggled through her response as the crowd cheered at the video of her dancing.

“We love to dance—oh gosh,” Williams said, knowing the moment of her great split was imminent. “Are you going to show the end?”

Reader, at the behest of the crowd, they did indeed show the end. And the crowd, as was only appropriate, roared in response.

Collecting herself after a fit of laughter, the 23-time Grand Slam winner told Courier that she and Gauff still do their little dance routine when they run into each other.

“We wanted to bring fun to it! So we had dance, we had tennis, we had boxing,” she said. “We had all kinds of stuff and it was really a blast.”