Set Your Clocks, Because Beyonce's Stylized Adidas Superstar Drops Tomorrow

Photo : Larry Busacca ( Getty Images )

When it comes to superstars, it’s difficult to conjure a bigger one than Beyoncé, which makes her latest collaboration with brand partner Adidas especially fitting. Our orange Ivy Park boxes may have gotten lost in transit this January, but Bey’s next drop for the brand is slightly more accessible— if you’re ready.

Advertisement

As reported by Teen Vogue, Beyoncé ’ s remix of the classic Adidas Superstar sneaker —including a platform and tapered toe—drops Friday at 10:30 AM EST on the Adidas app. Adidas describes the newest iteration as “The meeting of two icons: Beyoncé lends her elegance and perspective to the iconic silhouette for the 50th anniversary of the Superstar. ”

Teen Vogue adds a pretty apt description of the new design :

Beyoncé’s Superstar sneakers have an elevated midsole that extends slightly outward and a pointed toe. These details give the sneakers an architectural feel. Though with a somewhat polarizing sole, the [Adidas x Beyoncé] sneakers further prove that style and the comfort of sneakers are not mutually exclusive.

Advertisement

Leave it to Beyoncé to fit this release in before Virgo season ends—and in true Virgo fashion, you’d better get organized if you want to snag these kicks, nicknamed the “Platform .” They’re rumored to retail for approximately $160 (we’d have $200 ready, just in case), and will only be available via the Adidas app, so make sure to download and be in formation when t he Adidas x Beyoncé Superstars drop at 10:30 AM E T.