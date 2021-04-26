She Deserves: How We're Celebrating the Mothers in Our Lives This Year

Photo : Sabrina Bracher ( Shutterstock )

It goes without saying that there are a lot of ways to be a mother—not all of them biological—but in a year that has demanded more of parents and caregivers than anyone could’ve expected, how do you adequately say “thank you”? Suffice to say, Mother’s and Father’s Day might look a little different this year—especially if you’re still far away from the person who raised you (or, in this writer’s case, been quarantining with them the entire time)—and to those of you commemorating the day without your parent, our hearts out to you. Add to that the fact that for many of us, our finances may look a little different this year—come May 9, how can we adequately celebrate the women who gave us everything? Thanks to some of our favorite Black-owned brands, we’ve got a few ideas—and we’ll be sharing them with you over the next week...because she deserves.