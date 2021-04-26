She Deserves: How We're Celebrating the Mothers in Our Lives This Year

It goes without saying that there are a lot of ways to be a mother—not all of them biological—but in a year that has demanded more of parents and caregivers than anyone could’ve expected, how do you adequately say “thank you”? Suffice to say, Mother’s and Father’s Day might look a little different this year—especially if you’re still far away from the person who raised you (or, in this writer’s case, been quarantining with them the entire time)—and to those of you commemorating the day without your parent, our hearts out to you. Add to that the fact that for many of us, our finances may look a little different this year—come May 9, how can we adequately celebrate the women who gave us everything? Thanks to some of our favorite Black-owned brands, we’ve got a few ideas—and we’ll be sharing them with you over the next week...because she deserves.
Maiysha Kai is Managing Editor of The Glow Up, co-host of The Root Presents: It's Lit! podcast, and your average Grammy-nominated goddess next door...May I borrow some sugar?
Cedric Brown Collections
Designer Cedric Brown calls his line of gorgeously patterned kimonos and scarves the “intersection between wearing art [and] making a fashion statement.” We agree—and if the mother figure in your life was a fan of Lady Mae’s (Lynn Whitfield) gorgeous silk kimonos on Greenleaf, she may already be in love with Brown’s designs. A little beyond your budget? Brown also makes scarves, pillows, and face masks—as well as pocket squares and socks for the father figures in your world, if you’re shopping early. Right now, get 15 percent off with the code SPRING.
Kaleidoscope Beauty
It’s likely the mother figure in your life does for everyone else before she treats herself—which is why we love the idea of getting her a statement piece that says she’s worth it. The stunning yet affordable brass jewelry from Kaleidoscope Beauty does exactly that; crafted by Kenyan artisans, these unique and evocative pieces not only look good but do good, “designed to make an impact in more ways than one.”
Estelle Colored Glass
If you feel she deserves a splurge this year, how about investing in her interior life with a gift from Estelle Colored Glass? The saturated hues of this Black female-owned, Poland-crafted luxury glassware puts a vibrant and modern spin on classic silhouettes—while reminding her that her days of hosting elegant gatherings are far from over.
Organi Grow Inc.
She’s a queen—but when’s the last time she was treated like one? If her beauty routine could use a boost (whose couldn’t, at this point?), Organi Grow’s Queen Box ($175) is a inclusive yet indulgent upgrade full of practical yet pampering gifts from an array of Black-owned brands that will last well beyond Mother’s Day.
Bisa Butler: Portraits
If she loves the intersection of Black art, culture and history, she’ll no doubt love the exhibition book from artist Bisa Butler’s first (and still ongoing) solo show at the Art Institute of Chicago. Butler’s vibrant tributes to Black life in America, rendered in exquisitely detailed quilts, leap off the page in this hardcover volume, which comes in at a very reasonable $35.
Create the Culture Embroidery
If she’s more prone to handiwork herself, perhaps an embroidery kit from Create the Culture is something she’d love—or better yet, lean back into the days of school arts and crafts projects and make her something special yourself.
Golde
Her health is your priority, so why not make her a superfoods-rich gift basket of Golde products? This start-up has done big things in the past year—because it does big things to help boost internal health and wellbeing...and what better way to say “I love you”?
Violet Summer
Full disclosure: This lifestyle brand was founded by one of G/O Media’s own, Melissa Henderson—but after getting our hands on a few of her scents recently, we got attached—quickly. Specifically, her “Purpose” Interiors Spray ($45) is exactly the refresh needed for a life lived predominantly indoors these days—and how can you go wrong getting Mom a candle (also $45) called “Mother Ocean”?
Do you want more? Stay tuned—we’ll be bringing you Black-owned brands to shop all week...
