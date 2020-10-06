She Is Legend: Style Icon June Ambrose Launches a Collaboration With Puma

Photo : Puma

There is no conversation about the intersection of hip hop, R&B and streetwear that doesn’t include legendary “style architect” June Ambrose. While the image-maker, who has counted Jay-Z, Mariah Carey and countless other celebs among her clientele, is equally well-versed in haute couture, her now decades-long mark upon street styles is indelible and always incredibly chic.



With that in mind, Ambrose seems almost overdue for a sportswear collab, and legacy brand Puma, of which Jay-Z has been creative director since 2018, has stepped up with a new partnership that will bring the culture creator’s impeccable taste to a new generation of consumers.

“June is an icon at the intersection between fashion, music, culture and purpose,” said Global Director of Brand and Marketing at PUMA Adam Petrick. “Having the opportunity to bring an individual with such talent into the world of sports is unique and we are excited to see how she can redefine what it means to create a sportswear collection.”

Via a press release provided by Puma to The Glow Up:

June will help Puma redefine what it means to be stylish in sport; leaning on her 25+ years of creating culture-defining moments, June will bring a fresh look to athletes and audiences’ attire. June will take a holistic brand approach, extending her design eye across categories and age groups for girls and women’s collections throughout 2021 and beyond. June came to Puma through her long-standing relationship with JAY-Z, who serves as the creative director for Puma Hoops.

“Jay (Jay-Z), Emory Jones and I have had many conversations about style, sport, purpose and legacy,” said June Ambrose, who will be the creative director of the new collaboration, in a statement from the brand. “From these conversations, Jay then introduced me to (Puma CEO) Bjørn Gulden and Adam Petrick. Adam and I talked about our visions and my impact on the culture at large, and it was from these interactions that I knew a collaboration with PUMA would be beautiful and transcend far beyond product,” she added.

Photo : Puma

Additional details about the collection will be available at a later date, according to Puma., but as the press release also explains, Ambrose’s reach will extend beyond style statements to social issues, including female and youth empowerment.

June’s role as a creative partner highlights Puma’s continued focus on creating premium offerings that merge style with performance. June will lend her expertise to a number of moments and collections with Puma throughout 2021 including, but not limited to, an exciting exclusive for Puma Hoops and a Title Nine collection inspired by June’s passion to celebrate bold, fearless women everywhere who rise above and go the distance no matter how big the challenge might be, while also being stylishly fit... The partnership will also transcend product; working closely with June, Puma will commit to using its platform for social impact, empowering youth and pushing for equality in sport.

“I want my work with PUMA to drive a dialogue around Title Nine and equality. To have the opportunity to do this by launching a collection for an underserved division, for women’s basketball, is incredible,” Ambrose explained. “I want athletes and all women to feel fearless and inspired when they wear the pieces that I’ve designed. I want to create a space where young girls and women feel empowered on and off the court.

“The connection between style and sport is timeless and it’s something I’ve always wanted to put my spin on,” she added. “Beyond the collections, it’s important to me that the collaboration is rooted in social impact, and PUMA’s work in the social justice space to empower youth through sport makes them the perfect partner.”