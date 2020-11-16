She's a Boss: Harper's Bazaar Names Nikki Ogunnaike Its New Digital Director

Nikki Ogunnaike attends the 2019 Girlboss Rally at UCLA on June 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo : Rachel Murray ( Getty Images )

If the name of our vertical hadn’t already tipped you off, we love a glow up—and loved the glow up of legacy fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year when former Vanity Fair fashion editor (and Tracee Ellis Ross bestie) Samira Nasr was named its new editor-in-chief. In fact, Nasr’s first issue as editor-in-chief hit stands in November, bringing Black beauty back to its cover via supermodel, entrepreneur and advocate Liya Kebede.

Screenshot : Christopher Anderson for Harper’s Bazaar

But it’s Nasr’s newest appointment that has us even more excited for the future of Harper’s Bazaar; on Monday, Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) broke the news that GQ Deputy Fashion Director and 2020 honoree of The Glow Up 50 Nikki Ogunnaike will be taking the helm of Bazaar’s digital and social platforms, as its newest digital director.

From WWD:

Ogunnaike joins from Condé Nast-owned GQ, where she was deputy fashion director for the past year, but she knows Hearst Tower well. Prior to GQ, she worked at Hearst’s Elle.com between 2015 and 2019, first as senior fashion editor and later as style director. She has also held editorial roles at Glamour, InStyle and Vanity Fair.

WWD further reported that Ogunnaike plans “to lean into the culture of fashion and style” in her new position—one in which she intends to continue using fashion to tell stories. On Instagram, she was more candid about her latest career achievement, posting: