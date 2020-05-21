She's a Savage: Savage x Fenty Finds a New Campaign Star in Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion attends Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation on September 12, 2019 in New York City. Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images for Diamond Ball )

Rihanna already told you she’s a savage—and her Savage x Fenty collection may have found its spirit animal in Megan Thee Stallion, whose “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé is still riding high on the Billboard 100 as we speak. But one savage turn deserves another, which is why it should come as no surprise that Thee Stallion is the newest face of the lingerie line. The hip-hop star made the announcement via Instagram, wearing Savage x Fenty’s branded T-shirt Bra and Booty Short in Black Caviar and Balconette Bra and Side Tie Undie in Yellow Sunflower in a series of sexy self-quarantined snaps for the brand’s summer social media campaign.

Frankly, we should’ve predicted this “classy, bougie, ratchet, sassy, moody, nasty” collaboration—which is aptly hashtagged #SavagexTheeStallion—when Megan performed at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball last September. (Could that long-rumored musical collab be in the works, as well?). Leave it to the two to rescue “Hot Girl Summer” from the sweatsuit-laden wasteland we’ve been in while sheltering-in-place.

“Meg is the energy we were looking for,” said Rihanna in a statement obtained by Harper’s Bazaar. “She is a risktaker with an attitude, character, and personality.”

As its newest brand partner, Megan joins the likes of Normani, Jackie Aina and the bad girl herself as faces of the sexy subscription-based brand. Of her latest coup, Thee Stallion said in a statement:

“I’m so excited to work with a brand that embodies diversity and celebrates women in all their glory...In my Savage x Fenty, I feel sexy, comfortable and confident. We want all the hotties around the world to feel good about themselves exactly as they are.”



And while if you don’t jump to put jeans on, you might not feel Meg’s pain, Savage x Fenty is for all types of bodies, with bras ranging from 32A to 42H and panties from XS to 3X, priced from $13 to $105 (and no, a subscription isn’t mandatory for purchase). You can shop all collections online now.

